LYONS — Jimmy Fabino was a mayor, trustee, town supervisor and a proud Republican who wasn’t afraid to disagree with his GOP colleagues. He rebuilt porches for people who didn’t have the money and asked for nothing in return. He coached youth baseball and softball and was honored for his contributions to youth sports.
And his meticulous care of Lyons athletic fields is the stuff of legend.
His daughter, Janine Daniels, acknowledged Fabino — referred to by many as Mr. Lyons — was all those things and more, but there is one thing she’s most proud of.
“Jim Fabino was my dad,” she said by phone from her Pennsylvania home. “He wasn’t a politician. He was just my dad.”
Fabino, who served as Lyons town supervisor for 24 years, died on Feb. 19 at the Wayne County Nursing Home at age 96.
Daniels said her father was not only patriarchal in the home but had the same approach for the town he loved.
“Lyons was family for dad, and he was going to take care of everybody,” she said. “My dad was a hard worker and would do anything for anyone. He really believed he was doing the right thing for people.”
She remembers him heading out on Saturday mornings to fix a broken porch step for a friend or anything else they needed.
“It’s his nature to reach out and help somebody,” she said.
His motor was always running, said Daniels, remembering him coming home for lunch from his job maintaining Lyons school facilities and eating his sandwich over the sink.
“He would never sit down,” she recalled.
He may have been a politician and loyal Republican, but it wasn’t something that dominated the family dinner table, Daniels said.
“I can’t even remember a conversation about politics,” she said.
While he was driving a car until 94 and living on his own until 95, he was helped by the many friends who kept watch over him in his later years.
“He had such wonderful friends,” Daniels said. “He helped people, and they helped him.”
Among them, good friends Buzz and Sue Pullen of Lyons.
“I carted him around the last couple of years when he got his license taken away,” said Buzz, who was first acquainted with Fabino when he was a student at Lyons High School and Fabino was working in school maintenance.
They were friends ever after, said Pullen, noting the two were part of the coffee klatch that met regularly at McDonald’s.
“We had coffee every Monday for years at McDonald’s,” he said.
Pullen also noted Fabino’s generosity with his talents, which in particular included masonry. He said he built new front porches or replaced steps for people and many times didn’t charge them if he knew they didn’t have the money.
“He was an all-around good guy,” Pullen said.
Another friend who fondly recalls Fabino is former Lyons school superintendent Earl Buchanan, who knew him since the 1950s.
“We’ve been friends for a long, long time,” he said. “He was involved in everything in town, and I was too. We were in a lot of things together. He was supervisor, and he talked me into running for the Town Board. We worked together on a lot of different things.”
Buchanan said Fabino treated the Lyons school facilities “like his own,” and had the uncanny ability to get things done without spending a lot of money by enlisting the help of capable friends for a host of school projects — anything from lights for the football field to painting classrooms. He hated when teachers taped things to the walls because it removed the paint, Buchanan said with a laugh.
“When he saw something that needed to be done, he did it,” said Buchanan, another member of the Monday night coffee gang. “He was like a bulldog. He saved the school and Lyons a lot of money. I really enjoyed listening to his stories about what he’d done. He was never in a bad mood. Always happy. The town is going to miss him. They’re aren’t people like him anymore.”
Another dear friend of Fabino was Pete Stirpe of Lyons.
“Jim and I grew up on the same street, Franklin Street (an Italian neighborhood for many years). We were eight years apart,” said Stirpe. “I was a Democrat and he was a Republican. We used to battle it out.”
He noted that the close friends both ran for mayor one year.
“I knew I would never take it,” said Stirpe, adding that the race was never acrimonious. “It was close. We more or less kidded each other about it.”
Like others, Stirpe, another member of the Lyons coffee gang, would take Fabino out for errands and rides and that they talked most days.
“I thought the world of Jimmy,” said Stirpe. “When he passed away it was like losing a brother.”
Former state Assemblyman Bob Oaks said his time with Fabino goes back some 45 years when the college-age Oaks ran a county recreation program in the Lyons school district. One reason the county chose Lyons for the program was the well-kept athletic fields maintained by Fabino.
“We utilized the Lyons school district because of the top-notch facilities,” said Oaks.
Oaks became reacquainted with Fabino years later when he became the county’s youth director.
“He was someone who was fiercely proud and fiercely loyal to Lyons,” said Oaks. “He was always involved. That’s why the community elected him supervisor.”
His community connections ran deep, said Oaks. When running for office, you could count on Fabino collecting 100 to 250 signatures for the nominating petitions needed to get on election ballots, said Oaks.
“The typical person gets 10 to 20,” he said.
He called Fabino a true community servant.
“Jim never had any aspiration other than to serve his local community, and the people of Lyons were the beneficiaries of that dedication,” he said.
Sharon Lilla, who served as Wayne County’s planning director for decades, said nothing Fabino did was for personal gain.
“He set a great example for young, impressionable professionals like me,” she said from her home in Sodus Point.
Lilla said Fabino would stop into her office often to talk about county business and possible grants to pay for projects. She admired how he not only developed relationships with county department heads but with the rank-and-file as well.
“He took the time to talk to department heads and their staff,” she said. “He was everywhere.”
Lilla recalled Fabino telling her, “You’ve got to get to know the people. That’s the only way you’re going to know what’s going on.”
She said Lyons is better for having Fabino a part of it for so long.
Even then, it wasn’t long enough, Lilla observed.
“I find it odd to me that Lyons won’t have Jimmy anymore,” she said.
His daughter, Janine, said her father’s approach to living — from his community service to his dedication to family — is something all of us should aspire to.
“He had a wonderful, long life,” she said.
Added Lilla: “He left nothing on the table.”