GENEVA — Knowing her as well as he did, Cameron Miller said Joanne Wisor likely would not be happy the Finger Lakes Times would want to write a feature story about her after her March 26 passing.
“Joanne was very private,” he said of Wisor, Geneva’s former mayor who had a hand in nearly every civic project in the city for decades. “She was tireless when it came to doing hard jobs, but it was all behind the scenes. Sometimes, you would know something needed to get done, and then you would find out that she had already done it but never told anyone.”
City officials, friends and others who knew Wisor and her commitment to Geneva were full of praise and fond memories about her.
She was mayor from 1996-99, but she didn’t wait until then to begin serving: From the time she and her family moved here in 1972, the Philadelphia native played an active role in dozens of organizations.
“Joanne had a big life, probably bigger than she would have contemplated, because she served the interests of so many institutions and organizations, not to mention cared for and served so many individuals,” Miller wrote in his FLT “Denim Spirit” column about Wisor that was published Wednesday. “Just from the scale of the life she lived, I am guessing the reverberation was greater than for many of us.”
Wisor was 82, and it may be difficult to find a civic organization in Geneva in which she did not play a role. Her obituary noted she was active in the following: Trinity Episcopal Church, Geneva Family YMCA, Ontario Day Care Center, Center of Concern, Linden Exchange, Geneva Educational Advisory Committee, Geneva Historical Society, Partnership for Ontario County, Finger Lakes Community College Foundation, Finger Lakes Health, Geneva Opera Society, and Geneva Musical Festival — and that’s not a complete list. And, for many of those organizations, she served on the board of directors.
She was president of the historical society and honored by it, as well as FLCC. She was recognized by the Geneva League of Women Voters in 1994.
Wisor stayed on with the Geneva Industrial Development Agency even after her tenure as mayor ended with a defeat to Don Cass in 1999.
In 2017, after Geneva was awarded $10 million to revitalize downtown, Wisor wrote a column for the Times, saying it was “a once-in-a-century chance to take a truly long view.” She also was an avid supporter of the revitalization of the Dove Block, which she said “has cried out for decades to be saved from decline.” She was, of course, a member of its restoration group.
One of the projects nearest and dearest to Wisor was the effort to save Trinity Church when the congregation could no longer keep it open. Miller worked closely with her on that for the past several years.
“I don’t know what we would have done without her,” Miller said, “and it was as hard for her as it was for any one of us.”
Wisor, he said, saved and chronicled copious amounts of historical documents and objects related to the church, to the extent that she became the assistant archivist for the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester. And it wasn’t just documents and objects; Miller said Wisor was always concerned about the needs of people around her and was compassionate in their struggles.
“She met the needs of people and made sure their dignity was preserved,” he said.
Wisor made sure some of the items from the church found their way to the Geneva Historical Society, which is now Historic Geneva.
“In 2002, we honored her as Volunteer of the Year,” Historic Geneva Curator John Marks said. “She co-chaired an antique show for many years, and was president of the Board of Trustees from 1993-95. Since I came in 2000 (she showed him around the city on one of his first visits), she’s been active on a variety of committees, including the annual Wassail Bowl fundraiser in December. She was instrumental in seeing that some historical items came to the museum when the church downsized to its current location.”
In terms of city government, she never let politics get in the way of progress.
“Joanne was a role model for many of us, not only in city government, but in many other positive areas,” said Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino, who served on City Council when Wisor was mayor. “She most generously shared her time, compassion and wisdom. Joanne did not hesitate to give to her community like it was family. Her passion and personality made her effective in creating change for the betterment of the city and all those that were fortunate enough to be in her presence.”
Former mayor and school board member Stu Einstein, in a Facebook post, said news of Wisor’s death “stirred some fond memories.”
“When I first joined the Geneva Board of Education Joanne came to visit me, bearing an invaluable gift,” he wrote. “She had made copies of material that she considered vital background information on educational issues in Geneva and beyond. She also had made a set of tabbed dividers to help me set up my files in a way that she had found useful. Joanne told me to feel free to make any changes I wanted … I never did!”
Frank “Pinky” Cecere Jr., the incumbent mayor beaten by Wisor in 1995, called her “a classy lady.”
“I was comfortable with her as mayor,” he said. “I worked for her. I worked with the city manager and the planning director, and we worked on projects that I started before I left office, including the (Ramada) hotel.”
John Norvell said Wisor was a great friend of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, taking part in Hobart’s 175th anniversary in 1997. He noted she was a driving force in the naming of Elizabeth Blackwell Street.
Jennifer Slywka, Geneva’s acting city manager and director of human resources, started with the city in 1999 when Wisor was mayor.
“She certainly was a great female role model — intelligent, confident, well-spoken and a beautiful heart and smile,” Slywka said. “This community has lost an incredible person.”
Joanne’s son, Fritz Wisor, who now lives in California, responded to questions about his mother by email.
“She was a tireless fighter,” he wrote. “She battled cancer three times, beating it twice. She held herself with dignity and class through all of it. Rarely did others except a close group of friends ever know.”
Fritz said his mother was “a fierce advocate for the city of Geneva. She won her mayoral election in 1995 as a Republican, but if I recall she chose to run as either independent or Democrat in her failed reelection bid. That might shed some insight into who she was. She was never one to be painted into a corner or told what to do.”
He described her as “a feminist in a traditional sense. A belief that women could do anything they put their minds to. My wife, Cathy, likes to say that had she been born in a different era she would be running a small country.”
Joanne Wisor was a champion of the arts too.
“My parents were part of an opera group, where the night’s meals were based on the opera they were showing. She loved to entertain,” Fritz said. “She also was active in an art group, clarinet group, and a book club. I always come back to dignity and purpose as the two words that best epitomize my mother. Ever classy and gracious, but also fearless and relentless.”
Einstein wrote that Wisor’s contributions to the city’s quality of life were innumerable.
“Our community truly is a better place because you were here,” he said.
Wisor is survived by her husband, Charles, and her son. She was predeceased by another son, Douglas. At her request, there were no formal services, but a celebration of her life will be held in the coming months.