GENEVA — John DeFazio Jr. still faces charges of having an “inappropriate encounter” with a student at the Geneva Middle School, but he is no longer the school’s principal, the district disclosed Friday.
The district said the Board of Education approved DeFazio’s resignation and separation agreement at its Dec. 13 meeting.
“Be it resolved that the Board of Education of the Geneva City School District hereby accepts the resignation and separation agreement of an administrator,” the resolution stated — without using DeFazio’s name.
The Finger Lakes Times filed a Freedom of Information Law request for the separation agreement on Friday.
Matt Heath, formerly the school’s assistant principal, has been named the school’s principal.
DeFazio, facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that allegedly occurred Oct. 5 at the school, was scheduled to go on trial in Geneva City Court this past week. However, a scheduling conflict with his attorney, Joe Damelio, has delayed the proceeding. No new trial date has been set.
Police and the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office have declined to detail the allegation against DeFazio, who had been placed on leave just days prior to his arrest.
Damelio has claimed his client is the victim of a vendetta by students upset with his enforcement of the school district’s dress code and conduct policies.
DeFazio became the middle school principal last July after previously serving as an administrator in the Rochester City School District for eight years, most recently as an assistant principal.