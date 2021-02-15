WASHINGTON — Congressman John Katko doesn’t spend a lot of time looking at his social media pages.
He knows what some are posting about his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, and, to a lesser extent, to strip Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. Katko’s latter vote followed social media posts where Greene claimed the 9/11 attacks and mass school shootings were staged, along with other conspiracy theories.
“You sir are a traitor,” said Maria Theresa Fuda on his Facebook page. “Voting against Trump and Marjorie Greene. You are done. Enjoy your last term in office!!!”
Or this from Debbie Anne Burgess: “You commie RINO (Republican in name only) pig.”
Adds Todd Sorensen: “Still a backstabbing scumbag!”
Such is life for Katko, R-24 of Camillus, who is one of 10 Republicans to join House Democrats in impeaching the man he voted for in November.
“I’m well aware that they are upset with me,” Katko said of his detractors in a Zoom call with the Finger Lakes Times last week.
But not everyone. Many Republicans, Democrats and independents are expressing support for his decision to break with his party and vote to impeach Trump for allegedly inciting a mob of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
He’s heard from some on his Facebook page and others by way of the post office.
“A lot of people are very happy,” said Katko. “I’m getting stacks and stacks of positive mail.”
Indeed, there are many posts on his Facebook page thanking him for his courage to vote against his party.
“Look at these Republicans eating their own,” Beth Welch said. “They call you a traitor for doing your constitutional duty. I didn’t vote for you. But I think for every vote you lose you will gain one. Integrity surpasses party.”
Posted David Parton: “I voted for Congressman Katko in the last two elections and I will be proud to vote for him again in the next election!”
Despite the criticism from many of his party’s faithful, Katko — who won a fourth term in November against Democrat Dana Balter, the same candidate he beat two years earlier — has no regrets about his vote.
“I felt very strongly of what I had to do,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to look at yourself in the mirror.”
Katko recalled the harrowing day when he and other members of the House and Senate had to be whisked away from pro-Trump mob. He said footage shown in the impeachment hearings last week demonstrates just how terrifying it was.
“It’s one thing to say the mob was close (to getting to Senate and House members),” he said. “It’s another to see it with your own eyes. It was much worse than anything people could have understood.”
He said without Trump’s incitement, none of that would have happened.
“That speech (before supporters) was one of the final acts in a series of acts,” he said.
Katko likened it to water near boiling point. Trump, with his countless but baseless allegations going back two months that the election was stolen, provided the extra heat that allowed the gathering to boil over, he said.
He said Trump convinced rioters that the certification of the electoral college votes by Congress was the last chance to overturn the election.
Further, with rioters overrunning police and breaking into the Capitol, Trump, knowing what was going on, did nothing to stop them Katko said.
“He didn’t do anything for two hours. I clearly believe something bad clicked (in Trump) after the election,” Katko said, explaining that as the legal attempts to overturn the election were rejected, “the more and more he exchanged in this heated rhetoric.”
Katko said he didn’t consider voting for Trump a mistake. White he has never agreed with Trump’s style, he said he believes many good things happened in his four years in office — from tax and trade reform to a stronger military to securing America’s borders.
Katko knows it would have been easy to side with his Republican colleagues — many loyal to Trump, others more worried about upsetting his base, which many believe will remain a force in the GOP for some time.
“My vote was not for political expediency,” he said.
Katko said he’s disappointed with the current state of the GOP.
“I’m not exactly thrilled with a lot of actions of my colleagues,” he said. “We have some reckoning to do as a party. I believe in the party of Reagan and Lincoln. We can get back to that.”
He said he has no plans to leave the party or become a Democrat.
However, Katko said that if the GOP is to be successful on a national scale, it can’t be with Trump as the face of the party any longer.
“I don’t think Trump can be the standard bearer,” he said.
While Katko continues to be vilified by some Republicans, he said he’s gotten less criticism for joining Democrats to strip Greene of her committee assignments. He was one of 11 Republicans to do so.
“We should have taken care of that ourselves,” said Katko, pointing to former Iowa Congressman Steve King, who was stripped of committee assignments after questioning the negative connotations of the terms white nationalist and white supremacy. He was ousted in a primary the following year.