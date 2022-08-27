GENEVA — John Salone’s four sisters knew him as well as anyone.
They were a tight-knit Italian-American family growing up in Geneva, with John, the only son. That closeness continued right up to his untimely death.
However, those four siblings — Lorraine Marshall, Linda Lisi, Sharon Salone and Debbie Salone-Wheeler — recounted that they now have an even greater appreciation for their beloved brother, who died following a painting mishap on Aug. 11 at age 66.
“At those calling hours, I learned a lot,” said Linda, as she and her three sisters gathered together this past week to talk about John who could often be seen tooling around town on his bike. “He was a legend.”
It was the small kindnesses many fondly remembered at calling hours on Aug. 17, where the line of people at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home was so long it extended outside to Genesee Street.
John was known in circles from politics to baseball, and one of those paying their respects told of the time he saw John at Baroody’s (he loved cigars) and informed him he’d lost his job when the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Geneva closed. On the spot, the general manager of the Geneva Red Wings collegiate baseball team offered him work at McDonough Park.
“It was little stories like that that were so heartening to hear,” Linda said. “If you needed him, he was there.”
Good-natured ribbing is a Salone family tradition, and his sisters couldn’t help giving their brother a little posthumous sass as they recalled his life. They said being in a house with four sisters and no brothers was hardly an annoyance for Salone.
“He was the golden boy,” Linda said with a laugh. “We called him the family jewel. He didn’t have to do a thing.”
“I think he liked being the only boy,” added Sharon.
He also doted on his sisters over the years, providing them with handmade gifts, thanks to his considerable carpentry skills.
Lorraine, the oldest sibling (John was next), who lived across the street from him on Kirkwood Avenue in Geneva, recalled she had a little paddle car that she would take down the sidewalk and John would follow closely behind with his own, modeled after an Army Jeep.
“I’m protecting you. I’m in the Army,” she recalled him telling her.
That caring attitude toward the ones he loved never wavered, they said.
John’s considerable intelligence also was evident at a young age, they recalled.
“He was smart,” said Debbie. “He was really smart.”
“My mom (Vinnie) said he should have been a lawyer,” Linda added. “My grandfather used to call him ‘the professor.’”
The sisters said he had a photographic memory, so much that the nuns at St. Francis deSales School contacted his parents to tell them how impressed they were with his recall.
He never did become a lawyer. Instead, John embarked on a career that included running the Soda Spa Diner and later Café Roma in Lyons. He later led the Lyons Community Center. He also worked in Las Vegas for several years before returning to the region.
However, there were two other loves beyond his family that the sisters said must be mentioned: baseball, and in particular, the New York Yankees, and politics.
Rooting for the Yankees was a family tradition growing up in the Salone house, where their father, John Jr., was a big fan.
“We had to watch the Yankees growing up,” said Linda, who was sporting a Bronx Bombers shirt during the interview, as was sister Debbie.
John’s former Lyons home had three Yankees insignias on the front, a “home plate” attached to the porch for the house number and numbers on the side of the home representing Yankee uniform numbers retired or memorialized.
John made many trips to Yankee Stadium to see his beloved team, they said, and he was set to see them play this September for a day honoring Yankee great Derek Jeter for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, courtesy of his daughters, Javona and Chloe.
If a Yankee hater had something smart to say about his team, he’d reply, “Come see me in October,” in reference to their 27 World Series championships and 40 appearances, far beyond any other team.
He also loved NASCAR, and in particular, the late Dale Earnhardt, the sisters recalled.
Beyond his family, John loved politics, serving as mayor of Lyons 1997 to 2001 and on Geneva City Council, where the Republican was unanimously appointed to fill the Ward 6 seat vacated by John Pruett earlier this year. He was running for the remainder of the term this fall, and Democrats had failed to field a candidate against him.
His sisters noted that when John moved back to his hometown of Geneva, he challenged Democrat Frank “Pinky” Cecere for mayor.
“It was a close race,” Linda recalled.
Friends said he was considering running for mayor again next year.
Daughters pay tribute
Both of John’s daughters paid homage to their father with eulogies at his Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Geneva.
Javana recalled the special relationship she and her sister had with their dad.
“A father is a daughter’s first love, someone she grows up learning everything from and admiring,” she told Mass attendees. “For myself, not only did my dad teach me an abundance of life lessons, but he taught me how to be the person and athlete and I am today. He taught me how to swing a bat and catch a ball. … Over the years growing up he came to every game, every school event, and every dance recital.”
She also noted his devotion to the field at McDonough Park. “Every summer it’d never fail; I’d call him and say, ‘Where are you?’ To which he’d reply, ‘the ballpark.’ I’d say, ‘You oughta get a cot and just move into the office.’”
“Taking care of the field was his passion, and he was amazing at it,” Jovana noted. “He used to help his grandfather as a kid at the same exact field he took care of today.”
She noted his love of home remedies for whatever ailed her and his prowess in the kitchen and garden.
“He made the absolute best pasta, meatballs and sauce all from scratch, and he loved to share his baking and peppers and tomatoes and many more things he grew with us and the community as well,” she recalled. “He was known for always bringing his cookies to people around Geneva as well as many other places too. He loved the city of Geneva immensely and had big plans on the council. He was so passionate about politics in Geneva, and you could see the excitement in his face whenever he talked about it.”
Chloe said she appreciated her father’s smarts.
“He was the smartest person I knew,” she said. “It didn’t matter what the topic was, he knew everything and anything. He was my go-to person when it came to help with homework, and even throughout college, I don’t think there was ever a time he didn’t know the answer.”
She also noted John’s love of baseball and the field that he treated as his own at McDonough Park.
“The second the snow was melted I don‘t think there was ever a day he wasn’t at that ballpark,” she recalled. “I would come to Geneva and wouldn’t even bother going to his house to check for him. I knew to just go straight to the ballpark, and there he always was. I was fortunate enough to spend three summers working along side him, and all though there were times I complained like no other about being there or having to go work, I always ended up staying until well after the game was done to hang out with him while he cleaned up and fed the players. ... I asked him just a few weeks ago while at a game if he won the Mega Millions would he pay off all my debt. He looked at me, raised his eyebrows and took less than a second of thought before telling me, ‘If I win the lottery, I’m buying this ballpark. You can pay your own debt.’ It truly was his home.”
A friend remembers John
Geneva resident Dan Hennessy remembers some of John’s life advice.
“I would say that John was more of a verb than a noun,” he said. “He believed in the saying that it ‘was easier to get forgiveness than permission.’ That’s how he got things done. He’d say to me, ‘Henway, if you don’t have the ball you can’t score.’ It saddens me greatly that we won’t have the benefit of his can-do attitude now. When John left us, I lost a good friend and Geneva lost not just an advocate but a defender.”
One last get-together
While John’s passing is still raw for his friends and family, his four sisters are grateful for a last get-together just days before his shocking death.
The five siblings had gathered together for Linda’s birthday party at Sharon’s home. Little did they know it would be the last time they’d be in the same room.
“He just loved people,” recalled sister Sharon. “He gathered up a lot of love in his 66 years.”