PENN YAN — Master Sgt. (Air Force, Ret.) Greg “Diz” Disbrow will be the featured speaker at this year’s Veterans Day commemoration to be held at the Johnson-Costello Post 355, 2001 Himrod Road.
In keeping with tradition, and in memory of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I, the program will begin at 11 a.m. Friday — the 11th day of the 11th month of the year. Veterans Day was known as Armistice Day from the end of World War I until it was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
Disbrow served 20 years in the Air Force, serving during Vietnam, Grenada and Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and the National Defense Medal. He is an active member of American Legion Post 355, Elks Lodge 1722, Moose Lodge 2030, and a life member of the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Association.
The Master of Ceremonies will be W. Patrick Falvey, retired Yates County Judge, who served as a 1st Lieutenant in the 1st Cavalry Division of the Army in Vietnam. Falvey is Judge Advocate for the Department of New York American Legion.
A Veterans Day breakfast will be provided by the Johnson-Costello Unit 355 Auxiliary, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with a pause at 11 o’clock for the ceremony. There is no charge for veterans to eat breakfast; non-veterans pay $10 each.
Members of the community are invited to attend.