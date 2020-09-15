WATERLOO — A hot topic this summer — talk of creating a Waterloo-Fayette Joint Fire District — has been placed on the back burner for the rest of the year.
The Village Board was given that news at its Monday night meeting.
The proposed fire district would include the town of Waterloo, parts of the town of Fayette and the village of Waterloo. But the two towns have asked that the discussions be halted for now and additional financial information gathered so the matter can be considered again in 2021.
Fire protection services by the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department, by contract, will continue for both towns under terms of its inter-municipal agreements for 2021.
The board also adopted a resolution to establish that a village election will take place March 16, 2021. Two trustees seats, those of Republican John Butlak and Democrat Gina Suffredini, will be on the ballot next year and voting will be in the Community Center at 3 Oak St. The board also will consider adopting a motion to not schedule a voter registration day for that election.
In other agenda items, the board:
• Recognized the Sept. 30 retirement of water distribution supervisor Jamie King after 29 years of service and recognize the promotion of water distribution operator Thomas Lapp to assume King’s duties. The promotion of DPW equipment operator Garrett Gaydosh to replace Lapp also was announced.
• Recognized the promotion of Police Office Kevin Higgins to sergeant and part-time officer Erin Fleming to a full-time position.
• Heard Police Chief Jason Godley talk about police reform and community relations discussions now underway.