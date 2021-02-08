WATERLOO — A year ago, village officials initiated talks with the towns of Waterloo and Fayette about forming a joint fire protection district.
The plan was to have the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department, a village entity, provide fire protection to the village, a large part of Fayette and all of the town of Waterloo. The district would be operated by an independent elected board of fire commissioners.
Those talks stopped when Fayette officials wanted more information and answers to their questions.
However, the discussion may begin again. The Village Board meets at 7 p.m. today and one of the agenda items is a motion to allocate money to pay a retainer fee for a law firm to provide legal services for a possible joint fire district.
The board also will discuss and vote on a motion to make the proposed new Locust Street Bridge over the Cayuga-Seneca Canal a pedestrian-only structure. The original plan is to have the bridge be a single lane of vehicular traffic and a pedestrian lane.
The village has been awarded a grant from the Bridge NY program for design and construction of a replacement for the closed bridge, which was built in 1915 and has been closed since 2015 for safety reasons. The bridge connects Locust Street to Washington Street and spans a section of the canal.
In other action, the board will be given a presentation by Paul Griswold, President of the Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies, on a fiber-to- home buildout that will be coming to the village this spring, part of a major fiber optics initiative in 31 municipalities in upstate New York.
Other action items are:
• A public hearing on community needs that could be met by an application for federal Community Development Block Grant funds, The board will be asked to approve filing an application for the grant later in the meeting, focusing on downtown revitalization and a Microenterprise Assistance Program (MAP) grant program.
• Consideration of a motion authorizing the application for a state Green Innovation Grant Program for replacement of water meters within the village.
The meeting for the public will be done by conference call only. Those interested in listening only should call 1-646-307-1990. The access code is 738-763-582#.
Any requests to address the board should be e-mailed to villageoffice@waterloony.com prior to the meeting.