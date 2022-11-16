NEWARK — Incumbent Jonathan Taylor declared victory Tuesday night over challenger Dave Christler in the race for mayor.
Taylor, who will begin his third term in January, said his lead over Christler increased following a count of absentee ballots Tuesday.
Taylor held a 28-vote lead — 1,061 to 1,033 — over Christler, who ran on the Conservative line, following Election Day. Taylor refused to declare victory at that time because all the absentee ballots had not been counted.
The Board of Elections said Wednesday it had no additional information on the count, saying that votes are still being tabulated and that the race won’t be certified until later this month.
“It is an honor to serve as the mayor in the village of Newark,” Taylor stated. “I am excited to keep working on the vision that we have created together as a community over the last eight years. We have a lot of work ahead of us. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that we will face together. Stay tuned for more big announcements.”
His Newark running mates, incumbent village trustees Stu Blodgett and Bob Bendix, also were reelected to third terms.
“I would like to thank the residents of Newark for placing their trust in me to serve another four years as your village trustee,” Blodgett said. “Winning this recent election is an honor that I don’t take lightly, as I represent all residents, employees and employers in our great village. As always, I welcome your input, suggestions or comments regarding anything about your village. Working together with all stakeholders, this community has accomplished a lot in the past eight years. And continuing working together, we will keep Newark moving forward.”
Added Bendix: “I am thrilled and excited to continue the great work we have started for the village of Newark as village trustee and vow to work to the best of my ability to enhance the quality of life for all residents.”