NEWARK — Mayor Jonathan Taylor fended off a challenge from the village’s former police chief to gain the Republican nomination at the GOP Caucus Thursday night at Newark High School.
Taylor defeated David Christler, 92-67, to earn a place on the ballot this fall.
He will be joined on the ballot by incumbent trustees Stu Blodgett and Bob Bendix. Blodgett got 79 votes, while Bendix received 73. Coming in third was Chuck Witt with 52.
“I would like to thank everyone who came to the Republican Caucus and participated in this very important step in our democratic process,” he said Friday. “I would also like to thank everyone who supported our team last night and through the years. Together as a community, we have really been building a vision for what we want our village to be. We still have more work ahead of us and we look forward to being on the ballot in November.”
Christler retired as Newark’s police chief in 2018. He also served with the State Police, where he was commander of Farmington-based Troop E and was deputy superintendent in Albany for 10 years.
Taylor, who will be seeking his third four-year term, was a village trustee from 2012-14 before seeking the Republican nomination for mayor. He was defeated in the GOP caucus by then-trustee John Zornow, but won the Democratic caucus and ran on the party’s line that November, going on to defeat Zornow in the general election. Taylor was re-elected in 2018 on the Republican line.
County Republican Chair MaryAnne Nicosia-McCarthy, who presided over the caucus, said Taylor did not have opposition at the 2018 caucus.
Nicosia-McCarthy noted that she chaired the caucus at the request of Arcadia GOP Chair Rebecca Vermeulen, because she serves on the Village Board and wanted to ensure there were no questions of impropriety.