NEWARK — Jonathan Taylor said the calls and texts started coming in Wednesday morning, congratulating him on his win in the Newark mayoral race.
However, with a 28-vote lead on Wednesday — 1,061 to 1,033 — the Republican incumbent was not about to start celebrating a win over challenger Dave Christler, who ran on the Conservative line.
Taylor is waiting for what he said are an estimated 75-100 absentee ballots yet to be counted. Under state election law, all absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, must be received at county boards of election by Nov. 15. Many already have been counted, courtesy of changes to the state’s absentee ballot rules.
Until that count, Taylor said he would rather hold off on declaring a win over Christler, the village’s former police chief and a former deputy superintendent with the state police.
Christler said Wednesday that he didn’t hold out much hope that he could close the gap with the small amount of absentees yet to be counted.
“It’s going to be a hard road,” he said, estimating there are about 55 absentees yet to be tabulated.
However, win or lose, Christler is pleased he was able to get within striking distance of Taylor.
“It’s a pretty good showing,” he said. “It shows that half the people want change. I’m happy. I’d rather go down in a close race rather than a large gap. We showed the people that there are a lot of issues.”
Christler said his concern with police staffing and quality-of-life issues, such as the condition of village sidewalks, resonated with many voters.
“(Taylor and the current Village Board) don’t care about the police department,” he said, “and the sidewalks are a wreck.”
As for the tightness of the race, Taylor said he went into the race taking nothing for granted.
“In elections, you don’t know how it’s going to go until the voting starts,” he said. “You do everything you can. We took the high road, running on our accomplishments and merits. We hoped that resonates with people. We tried to get out to every home.”
As for the endorsements given his opponent by unions representing many of the village’s employees, Taylor said the Village Board will not ignore concerns they might have.
“We’ll have to sit down and see where we can do things better,” he said.
Taylor said he’s grateful to his supporters, but also to all the Newark residents who turned out to cast ballots, regardless of their choice.
“We’re going to continue to move forward (for the betterment of the community),” he said.
The race for two trustee positions does not appear to be in question. Incumbent Republicans Stu Blodgett (1,096 votes) and Bob Bendix (1,098) bested Conservative challengers Steve Vanderbrook (919) and Peter Blandino (930).