CANANDAIGUA — Proposed revisions to how the state regulates landfills are a mix of good and bad, according to Carla Jordan, Ontario County’s director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.
Responding to an invitation from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for comments, Jordan responded with an Aug. 15 letter.
“Many of the additions and clarifications are welcome and helpful to municipal operations looking to expand their efforts toward waste reduction and venture further into recyclables handling, organics management and special materials collection events,” Jordan wrote.
While she did not specify which revisions she supported, she did say what’s proposed includes several changes that could have a “significant impact on the county’s and, by extension, the state’s ability to manage materials in a self-sufficient manner. Of particular concern are the proposed revisions relative to facility siting and expansion that, by the state’s own admission, will cause the closure of landfill facilities across the state.”
She said the reduced disposal capacity that will accompany landfill closures “flies directly in the face of the state’s Beyond Waste Plan, which, among other things, seeks to create a state that manages waste materials within its borders and is not reliant on this availability of markets out of state.”
Language is included in the new regulations that prohibits any new landfills, or expansion of existing facilities, from being located on agricultural land that was taken through eminent domain.
“This should be removed,” Jordan said. “While not an immediately applicable concern for the county, this appears to be a questionable overreach of state authority and giving the appearance of taking away local land use control.”
New language also is proposed that prohibits any new landfills or vertical or horizontal expansion of existing facilities from being located within 1,000 feet of a school or legal place of residence. Jordan said this requires either clarification or removal. She said the state’s own documentation acknowledges that this would cause the closure of many active landfills in the state.
“The reduction of available disposal capacity within the state will necessitate the exportation of waste out of state, increasing emissions associated with transportation, increasing reliance on outside disposal facilities and decreasing a community’s ability to create a diverse and inclusive solid waste management program,” Jordan said.
Reliance on outside markets and disposal facilities “is not a responsible management solution and directly contradicts goals established in the state’s Beyond Waste Plan,” Jordan added.
The Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca is slated to close in 2028, although the county is weighing the possibility of a longer life for the Routes 5&20 facility.
“It is the county’s responsibility to its constituents to decide how to structure their solid waste management programs and if the landfill is closed, it should be as the result of a policy decision by the Board of Supervisors,” Jordan wrote.
Under proposed revisions to the liner system and final cover requirements, Jordan said the state is proposing to increase the strength of primary and secondary liners from 60 millimeters to 80 millimeters. Jordan said that 80 is required for landfills on Long Island because of its unique hydro-geological setting, saying there is no evidence the current 60 ml liner strength is not working in upstate areas.