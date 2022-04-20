Ithaca’s Josh Riley leads all candidates in the race for the 22nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Ontario and Seneca counties, including Geneva and Seneca Falls.
Riley has raised $777,000, according to first-quarter fundraising filings provided by the Federal Election Commission. The 22nd District, which comprises part of Congressman John Katko’s current 24th District, features a Democratic majority in terms of enrollment.
“I’m so humbled by the outpouring of grassroots enthusiasm our campaign has received,” Riley said in a press release Tuesday. “At a time when our democracy is dominated by dark money and corporate PACs, our campaign is doing things differently. We’re not accepting any corporate PAC money, relying instead on thousands of individual supporters, most of whom have contributed $50 or less.”
Riley has $550,000 cash in hand.
Behind Riley in fundraising is Francis Conole of Syracuse, who has raised $663,000. He has $362,000 in cash on hand.
On the Republican side, Mike Sigler of Lansing, Tompkins County, is leading the Republicans with $193,000 raised and $192,000 cash on hand, filings indicate. He is followed by Brandon Williams of Ithaca with $116,000 raised and nearly $100,000 in cash on hand.
In the 24th, Chris Jacobs of Buffalo leads Republicans with nearly $758,000 raised and over $481,000 in cash on hand. Geneva’s Mario Fratto, the only Republican left in the race, raised $219,000 and has over $206,000 in available cash, according to FEC filings.
The Democrat in the race, Steven Holden of Camillus, raised over $129,000 and has more than $55,000 in cash on hand.
Enrollment in the district, which runs from Niagara Falls to the Thousand Islands and includes all of Wayne County, heavily favors Republicans.
The primary is set for June 28.