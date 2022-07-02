TORREY — While one group celebrated the state’s denial of an air permit renewal for Greenidge Generation LLC, another group blasted the decision Friday.
On Thursday, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced it was denying the Connecticut-based holding company’s application for a Title V air permit renewal for its cryptocurrency mining operation in a former power plant on the west shore of Seneca Lake.
DEC officials said the mitigation measures proposed by Greenidge on March 25 were insufficient to comply with the state’s new Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act regarding greenhouse gas emissions.
Company officials said they will challenge the DEC ruling in court, harshly criticizing the decision. They also said the plant will continue operating under its current permit until the legal challenge is resolved.
The opponents of the Greenidge bitcoin mining operation, who mounted an aggressive lobbying campaign against the air permit renewal for environmental reasons, spent Friday in a celebratory Zoom press conference. They praised the DEC decision and urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium for old fossil fuel power plants passed by the state Legislature this spring.
Participating were representatives of Seneca Lake Guardian, Earthjustice, the National Resources Defense Council, New York State Public Interest Research Group, Assemblywoman Anna Kelles, D-Ithaca, and some local winery owners.
They also said they would assist in defending the DEC action from the threatened Greenidge lawsuit.
In a statement released late Thursday, Greenidge officials said “the people who know Greenidge’s operations best fully support their efforts at the facility.”
They cited the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 840, which has eight to 30 union members working at the plant at various times, the Yates County Legislature, the Yates County Farm Bureau and the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center.
In a statement attributed to Larry Lewis, president of the Farm Bureau, he said, “As a longtime resident of this community, a farmer and President of the Yates County Farm Bureau, I know firsthand how important our work and actions around our climate are to ensuring the future of agriculture.
“Greenidge Generation is a great local employer that actively contributes to our community and is helping to drive our economy across industries in the area and doing it within our state’s excellent environmental standards,” Lewis said. “We need families to stay in our region for all our industries to thrive and Greenidge has provided a path for people to stay and grow careers, right here. That’s why we are extremely disappointed in this decision and hope to see Greenidge continue to operate.”
Steve Griffin, CEO of the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center in Penn Yan, said the community has benefited enormously from Greenidge “and I’m extremely disappointed in this decision.” He cited local hiring, increased job creation and jobs with salaries double the county average.
“This is exactly the type of jobs we need to be creating in this region to attract and retain a talented workforce,” Griffin said. “Beyond providing jobs, Greenidge has also brought millions of dollars in increased local PILOT and tax payments which benefit our schools and community at large.”
Nonie Flynn is the Yates County administrator. She is quoted as saying the Yates Legislature voted unanimously in support of Greenidge in 2015, 2016 and 2021 “and for good reason.” She said Greenidge has provided a reliable source of revenue to fund county services and to allow the county to keep its tax levy stable at $16.5 million for the past three years.
Flynn also cited the good-paying jobs being created.
“The recent denial of their Title V air permit is certainly a disappointment, not only because Greenidge has been operating the plant properly under all regulations, but also because New York taxpayers will have to finance the burden of a lengthy, expensive judicial battle,” she said.