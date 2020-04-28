PENN YAN — A judge has ruled in favor of a local couple who took a state agency and school district to court over their autistic son’s medical exemption to vaccinations.
In a decision filed Friday, state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle denied a motion to dismiss the Article 78 proceeding initiated by Carl Schwartz and his wife, Kerri. They have sued the state Department of Health and Monroe #1 BOCES; the latter organization includes Creekside School in Fairport, where their son, Thorn, has been going to school since 2016.
The Schwartzes filed the lawsuit last fall after Thorn was no longer allowed to attend Creekside because he did not get a measles vaccine. Thorn’s exemption was overruled by the school doctor, with school officials saying they were following a directive from the Department of Health after the state agency beefed up its mandatory vaccination policy following a measles outbreak last year.
In February, Doyle heard oral arguments in the case in Yates County Court. Before those arguments, at least 50 people attended a rally outside the courthouse, with many holding signs saying “Justice for Thorn” and “Respect Medical Exemptions.”
Carl Schwartz said Thorn, who is severely autistic, had been going to Creekside School for the last three years with great results. He and his wife said Thorn, 11, has adverse reactions to vaccinations and other medicine going back to when he was a toddler.
His lifelong physician, Dr. Robert Ostrander, approved the medical exemption.
Although Schwartz is an attorney, he hired another lawyer, Patti Finn, to argue the case. Finn is nationally known for her work involving vaccination rights, and has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows.
Finn said the vaccination controversy “erupted” last year when the state Legislature repealed the religious exemption from vaccinations, but did not address medical exemptions. The DOH amended its regulations later that year.
Finn said Ostrander is a “pro-vaccine” doctor and has fully vaccinated Thorn’s siblings, but believes vaccinations harm Thorn.
In January, Doyle issued a temporary restraining order that allowed Thorn to return to school until the case is settled. In his recent decision, Doyle kept that order in place and gave the Department of Health and Monroe BOCES #1 time to respond to his decision, which says medical exemptions are up to the state Legislature.
“We are really happy about the decision. It was thoughtful and correct,” Finn said by email. “For now, Thorn gets to stay in school and the government has a chance to answer, but the judge’s ruling pretty much says it all. The DOH overstepped its authority.”
“Judge Doyle rendered an incredibly well-thought and written decision which ruled that ‘it is for the New York Legislature to define and refine the medical exemption and not for the Department of Health to do so,’ ” Carl Schwartz said by email. “This ruling leaves intact the role that attending physicians decide whether any given patient might be harmed by a vaccine and should therefore be exempt from same.
“My family would like to convey how grateful we are for the many people who have supported us and cheered us on throughout the entire lawsuit to get our son back to school. We have been approached by some who did not even know us, but recognized us from newscasts who affirmed our fight to protect all medically exempt students in the state of New York.”
Jonah Bruno, director of communications for the Department of Health, said the agency is reviewing Doyle's decision and determining the next steps in the ongoing litigation.
A spokesperson for Monroe BOCES #1 said the district had no comment.