WATERLOO — State Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle said Tuesday he’s inclined to schedule a hearing on the details of a Nov. 30, 2016, Seneca Falls Town Board meeting — the night Local Law 3-2016 was adopted by a 3-2 vote.
The legislation prohibits new solid-waste disposal facilities from being constructed in the town and requires Seneca Meadows Inc. to close its existing landfill by Dec. 31, 2025.
SMI initiated an Article 78 proceeding seeking to invalidate the local law, claiming the town did not follow the State Environmental Quality Review process in adopting it. Oral arguments were scheduled for Tuesday.
Eric Ferrante, an attorney representing SMI, argued that Doyle should reject the claim by intervenor Dixie Lemmon and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County that SMI lacks standing to bring the lawsuit because it has not shown any environmental harm from the local law. However, before Ferrante could delve into SMI’s main objection that the town did not take the required “hard look” at possible environmental impacts of the local law, Doyle asked the attorney what he was basing his allegations on.
Ferrante responded by saying they were based on meeting minutes and affidavits from some people who attended the meeting, including SMI District Manager Kyle Black. Doyle asked Ferrante to look up how long the meeting lasted, which he did — it started at 6 p.m. and ended at 10:40 p.m.
Ferrante argued that the local law was presented by the late Annette Lutz, a board member at the time, for the first time that night; it was adopted, along with the SEQR and Environmental Assessment Form documents, with little discussion. Attorney Doug Zamelis, who is representing the intervening parties, said there was sufficient documentation for Doyle to make a decision on whether a hard look was taken.
Doyle expressed doubt there was a sufficient record of the Nov. 30, 2016, meeting to determine if the town made the hard look required through SEQR.
“If I do schedule a hearing on the November 2016 meeting, given the fact that some of you attorneys were there and could be witnesses, what is your position on that?” Doyle asked.
After pausing to ponder the matter, Doyle said he was inclined to schedule a hearing. He gave the three attorneys — David Hou, the Seneca Falls town attorney, was in court too — a week to submit a written brief that addresses issues that should be explored at the hearing, including how to deal with attorneys present at the Nov. 30, 2016, gathering.
“I’m inclined to settle the record of what happened at that meeting before making a decision on whether the town took a hard look at the environmental impacts,” Doyle said. “I want to go beyond this cursory summary I have before me now.”
SMI operates the largest landfill in the state. Its state permit allows it to accept up to 6,000 tons of solid waste per day. Its operating permit expires Dec. 31, 2025.
SMI has applied for a permit to deposit waste in a new, 47-acre area of the existing landfill, a move that would extend its life until 2040.