CANANDAIGUA — Like many others in the court system and beyond, Lucile Mallard heard the news Friday that state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran resigned from a leadership role after a 1988 photo of him dressed as a well-known public figure of color surfaced.
Mallard, the longtime president of the Geneva Chapter of NAACP chapter who has worked in the court system for years, emailed Doran a short time later.
“I just wanted to reach out to you and express my regrets of how this has come out 33 years later,” wrote Mallard, who shared the email with the Times. “I am not one to judge but will say people will sometimes be cruel to others for their own personal gain. I don’t know what well-known public figure of color you appeared as. That really doesn’t matter to me. All that matters in your letter is you have asked for forgiveness and I personally accept that. Those who do not want to accept it, it’s on them.”
The “letter” Mallard was referring to is an announcement Doran issued Friday morning, which was sent to media outlets, saying that he is no longer administrative judge of the eight-county 7th Judicial District, which includes Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties. He plans to continue as an elected Supreme Court justice.
The news came after a photograph taken of Doran at a 1988 Halloween party was circulated, although it is not known who Doran was dressed as or how the photo circulated.
“I am deeply sorry for my decision to appear in this manner,” Doran said in the statement. “I did not comprehend at the time the hurtful nature of my actions. I know now that an act of this nature is considered to be racist. I can assure you that this event in 1988 in no way reflects my beliefs and principles.”
Doran said in accordance with New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore’s zero-tolerance policy on matters of racial bias and insensitivity, “I will no longer be exercising my responsibilities as Administrative Judge of the Seventh Judicial District. I ask for forgiveness from those who have been hurt by this, those I may have embarrassed, and from the people who have taken time in their lives to educate me about the hurt my actions caused.”
Jeanna Savage, spokesperson for the district, said later Friday morning Doran was not available for further comment. Savage said he was meeting with court staff, colleagues and stakeholders on the transition to a new administrative judge. That judge had not been named as of press time.
Doran, a lifelong Canandaigua resident, was elected in 1994 to represent the 129th District in the state Assembly. He served until 1999, when he was elected an Ontario County judge. He was reelected a county judge in 2009, and two years later appointed administrative judge of the 7th District. He was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2015.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue the work I have devoted my 30-year career to — bringing justice to all, particularly those who have been and are the victims of ignorance, bias, racism, or injustice,” he said in his announcement. “I pledge to make the transition to a new administrative judge seamless.”
Mallard said she first met Doran after the 1993 death of his Assembly predecessor, Frank Talomie Sr. of Geneva, and worked with Doran on local issues until he became a judge.
“The rest is your history as a judge, being involved in the community as a person with passion,” she wrote to Doran. “I think there are things in our past we all wish never happened. We just need to accept things we can’t change and learn from our mistakes.”
Several members of Rochester’s Black community came out in support of Doran.
“He is our strongest ally in the court system, and has done more to address racism and inequality in our local courts than anyone else I know,” said Tina Monshipour Foster, a human rights attorney and executive director of JustCause in Rochester.