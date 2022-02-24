WATERLOO — The trial of a Seneca Falls man accused of raping a minor will be held again.
Seneca County First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said Judge Daniel Doyle declared a mistrial Tuesday in the case of Bryndyn Neel.
Mashewske, who is prosecuting the case, said there was a “legal conflict” between Neel and his attorney — Andrew Tabashneck — between closing arguments and the jury getting legal instructions from Doyle. Mashewske declined to be more specific.
Neel, 32, faces felony charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, and unlawful imprisonment. The sexual assault charge is a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Neel also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested by Seneca Falls police in February of 2021 following an investigation that began the month before.
Police said Neel had forcible, non-consensual sex with a female younger than 17.
The trial began last week. Mashewske said the DA’s office will try the case again, but it has not been rescheduled for a specific date.
“It looks like we will be doing it all over again,” Mashewske said.