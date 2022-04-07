TORREY — A state Supreme Court justice will not be standing in the way of Greenidge Generation's expansion of its bitcoin mining operation on the shores of Seneca Lake.
In a decision filed Thursday, Judge Daniel Doyle denied a request by numerous environmental groups and others for a preliminary injunction against the expansion, which was approved by the Torrey Planning Board last year.
Doyle also dismissed an Article 78 proceeding by opponents against the Planning Board, town of Torrey and Greenidge. The decision comes after oral arguments in February.