TORREY — A state Supreme Court justice will not be standing in the way of Greenidge Generation’s expansion of its bitcoin mining operation on the shores of Seneca Lake.
In a decision issued Thursday, Judge Daniel Doyle denied a request by environmental groups and others for a preliminary injunction against the expansion, which was approved by the Torrey Planning Board last year. Doyle also dismissed an Article 78 proceeding by opponents against the Planning Board, town of Torrey and Greenidge.
In a news release following Doyle’s decision, Greenidge President and CEO Dale Irwin noted the judge ruled in favor of the company on every issue, adding that it is the fifth consecutive legal ruling in favor of Greenidge over its opponents. Irwin reiterated his stance that the plant operates in full compliance of its air and water permits.
“The judge rejected every claim they’ve made, confirming they’ve been lying to the public, the state and the community of the Finger Lakes for a very long time,” Irwin said. “(The judge) could not have said it any more clearly — ‘the project would not impact the air or water of Seneca Lake.’ The project is another significant investment in Yates County, allowing us to continue to create good-paying jobs and new careers in an emerging, future-focused sector for local residents — and do it with the state’s nation-leading environmental standards.”
In a news release sent after Doyle’s decision, Joseph Campbell, president of Seneca Lake Guardian, said numerous Finger Lakes region residents, business owners and advocates have spoken against the expansion, claiming it will have drastic ramifications for the climate, environment, and local economy.
Seneca Lake Guardian was one of 33 petitioners that sued the town of Torrey, Planning Board and Greenidge, claiming the board did not properly follow State Environmental Quality Review requirements before approving the expansion.
“Greenidge is being rewarded for pressing ahead with construction even in the face of our lawsuit,” Campbell said. “It’s a slap in the face to the $3 billion dollar agritourism industry and its 60,000 jobs, as well as the people of the Finger Lakes, all to make fake money in the middle of a real climate crisis.”
Doyle’s decision comes as the state Department of Environmental Conservation reviews Greenidge’s applications to renew its emission permits. Public hearings on the applications were held last fall, including more than 4,000 written comments for and against the project. The DEC announced recently it has informed Greenidge officials the company needs more mitigation efforts related to greenhouse gases to meet the requirements of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
After setting dates of Jan. 31, and then March 31, for a possible decision, the DEC has pushed back its decision date to June 30.
Greenidge opponents have criticized the DEC for the delay, and have urged Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature to enact a bitcoin mining moratorium across the state.
“The ruling (by the judge), which does not reject the merits of the case, combined with Gov. Hochul’s repeated failure to make a decision on Greenidge’s air permits, is a greenlight to continue wreaking havoc on the environment,” Campbell said. “We will continue to push the governor to put New Yorkers ahead of this Connecticut-based private equity firm hell bent on climate-killing bitcoin mining.”
In his decision, Doyle wrote that the “Torrey Planning Board took the requisite ‘hard look’ at the environmental impacts of the project.” He also ruled that the injunction was sought eight months after the Planning Board approved the expansion, five months after the town of Torrey issued the building permits, and four months after construction began.
“Here, Petitioners did not timely seek injunctive relief,” said Doyle, adding that the petitioners failed to establish clear and convincing evidence that the Planning Board’s determination was contrary to the State Environmental Quality Review Act.
Doyle wrote that Greenidge acted in good faith after receiving all the necessary permits and approvals to begin construction.
“The balance of equities favors Greenidge, as they have invested millions of dollars in the project and a delay in completing the project would have significant financial consequences,” Doyle said.
Several attorneys involved in the case did not respond to an email from the Times requesting comment on Doyle’s decision, or if it would be appealed.
“Every press release they issue, every attack they levy against the people who work at Greenidge, just like every lawsuit they file, is easily pulled apart once the facts are reviewed, and the court system did so today,” Irwin said. “It’s been an unbroken record of failure in attempting to use the courts to harm a lawful business and they have wasted taxpayers’ money again, as the judge eviscerated each of their baseless arguments.”