SENECA FALLS — A state Supreme Court judge has dismissed an Article 78 proceeding initiated by the Cayuga Nation against the town of Seneca Falls over its adoption of Local Law 3-2020.
In a five-page ruling issued Feb. 9, Judge Dan Doyle granted the town’s motion to dismiss the petition in its entirety due to the Nation’s failure to state a cause of action.
The Town Board adopted Local Law 3-2020 last June. It prohibits parking on the north side of East Bayard Street Extension, near the Nation-owned Cayuga Corner produce and cigarette business at the northeast corner of Route 89. The Cayugas sued, claiming the town did not have jurisdiction over the road, that the parking prohibition was arbitrary and capricious, and that the law was not supported by substantial evidence.
In his ruling, Doyle said the Nation, which did not oppose dismissal of its claims that the local law was arbitrary and capricious and enacted without substantial evidence, does have standing and capacity to bring the lawsuit, and that the petition was verified properly. That left only the jurisdiction issue; Doyle ruled the town has the right to regulate parking on a county road.
The Nation had argued that East Bayard Street Extension is a road under the control of Seneca County, not the town.