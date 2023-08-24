TORREY — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by opponents of Greenidge Generation over the facility’s permit for water discharge.
In a nearly 40-page ruling that boiled down to a couple of sentences, Judge Elizabeth Wolford dismissed the case for “failure to state a claim.”
The suit was filed in January by the environmental law organization Earthjustice on behalf of Seneca Lake Guardian, Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes, and the Sierra Club. Those groups allege Greenidge’s discharges into the Keuka Lake Outlet and Seneca Lake are illegal because the permit issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in 2017 expired last fall.
Wolford’s decision, which was filed Monday, was part of a press release Greenidge sent to media outlets Wednesday. Company officials noted opponents have lost all six rulings in lawsuits filed against the company, which runs a power generation and bitcoin mining facility that uses water from nearby Seneca Lake to cool its machinery.
“We’ve said it before — how many times are we going to do, literally, this exact same thing? They’ve lost every lawsuit and appeal they’ve filed over seven years — 0-6,” Greenidge Generation President Dale Irwin said in the release. “You can write the script in advance: file a superficial lawsuit, get some media attention, and then lose in court because you have no grounds. They don’t file lawsuits, they issue press releases dressed up as lawsuits and simply waste the courts’ and taxpayers’ time and money.”
Earthjustice and Seneca Lake Guardian responded to an email from the Times on Wolford’s decision.
“The Court (judge) dismissed ‘without prejudice,’ meaning that the court left us with discretion to re-file the case. We continue to believe that Greenidge is violating federal Clean Water Act standards and are weighing our options for next steps,” said Michael Youhana, senior associate attorney at Earthjustice. “We and our clients continue to worry about the impacts to Seneca Lake and the Keuka Lake Outlet from the power plant’s pollution discharges as well as the facility’s cooling water intake structure.”
The plaintiffs claimed because Greenidge failed to submit a sufficient renewal application more than 180 days before its permit expired, its continued discharges under the expired permit are illegal. The lawsuit asked the court to order Greenidge to stop water discharges until the DEC can issue a new permit.
Greenidge officials said Wolford detailed how state requirements govern the sufficiency of Greenidge’s renewal application and how the DEC found Greenidge’s application to renew its permit timely and sufficient (a DEC statement on a review of Greenidge’s water and air permits can be found in the accompanying pullout box).
“Just this year, we completed a $6 million advanced fish screen system, meeting all state and federal requirements, to protect aquatic life in Seneca Lake,” Irwin said. “We are all locals here, and most of us, like me, grew up with this lake as central to our lives, and we care deeply about the health of Seneca Lake. After 80 years of this facility taking in water from different owners, we were thrilled to be the company to add this protection and deliver on a promise we made when we first decided to invest in Yates County.
“Efforts like this latest failed lawsuit are why nobody in the Finger Lakes listens to these gadflies anymore; they have zero credibility,” Irwin added.
The DEC denied a new air permit for Greenidge in June 2022. Agency officials said Greenidge’s application did not demonstrate compliance with requirements of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Greenidge appealed that decision and continues to operate under its old permit.
Greenidge and the DEC have submitted legal arguments to an administrative law judge.
“Those of us who live in the Finger Lakes experience Greenidge’s blatant disregard for our natural resources every day, no matter what the court says. This failing company is accelerating climate change, harming our environment, and threatening the Finger Lakes $3 billion, 60,000-employee local agritourism economy,” said Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian. “Gov. Hochul and the DEC recognized this last year when they denied Greenidge’s air permit renewal. We won’t stop fighting to get this corporate bully out, and to protect everything that makes the Finger Lakes special.”