SENECA FALLS — The town’s Local Law 3 of 2016 has survived a legal challenge from Seneca Meadows Inc., pending an appeal.
State Supreme Court Judge Daniel Doyle of Rochester ruled April 28 that he was granting a motion from the town of Seneca Falls, Concerned Citizens of Seneca County and Waterloo property owner Dixie Lemmon to dismiss the Article 78 lawsuit, filed Nov. 15, 2017.
Local Law 3 of 2016 prohibits any new solid waste disposal facilities in the town and allows SMI to operate the state’s largest landfill until Dec. 31, 2025 at the latest. SMI, based in Texas, cited several arguments in seeking the nullification of the local law. The parties requested several adjournments to explore potential resolutions.
The town, and CCSC and Lemmon as court-approved intervenors, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, and oral arguments were conducted at the Seneca County Courthouse earlier this year. The petitioners argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because there is a defense founded upon documentary evidence, that the statute of limitations for the lawsuit expired and that SMI failed to state a cause of action to justify its lawsuit.
Doyle agreed with the town, CCSC and Lemmon on all issues raised.
“The respondents have established that the petitioner has failed to state a cause of action for a substantive due process violation and, if, in the alternative, that the petitioner did state a cause of action, documentary evidence conclusively dispose of the claim,” Doyle wrote.
“I am very happy with the judge’s decision,” Lemmon said. “However, everyone knows this won’t be the end. Seneca Meadows won’t stop trying to get control back. They have threatened to sue and they have the money to waste.”
Lemmon praised Doug Zamelis, attorney for her and CCSC, and Davi Hou, attorney for the town, for their efforts.
Kyle Black, regional manager of SMI, sent an email Monday afternoon saying he just received the email of the decision and had not read it so was declining to comment.
Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said he hasn’t seen the decision “but it appears to be good news in respect to Local Law 3.”
“The town needs to prepare for the closure as I have been saying since day one of my campaign,” Ferrara said. “That means preparing for the overall economic impact of the closure. I want to begin those discussions by commissioning an independent study as soon as possible.”
Town Board member Doug Avery, a strong proponent of Local Law 3, said it is “a relief” to know that the Article 78 has been dismissed.
“Even though the judge’s decision was based on a technicality and proceedings never got to the point where the merits of our case were actually discussed, I have the utmost confidence in Local Law 3 and the town’s right to determine its own future,” Avery said.
“However, this is clearly not over. I’m sure even if the landfill doesn’t appeal, they will continue to thrown up roadblocks to the enforcement of the local law and 2025 closure,” he said.