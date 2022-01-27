CANANDAIGUA — The fate of Geneva’s new Police Review Board, at least for now, is in the hands of state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran.
During a virtual hearing Wednesday, Doran heard oral arguments in the legal challenge to the civilian board — and the local law that created it. The union representing a large portion of the Geneva Police Department is challenging the PRB in court.
Doran gave no indication as to when he will issue a decision.
“I have a lot to contemplate here,” Doran told the attorneys representing the union and the city.
The legal action initiated by Local 3471 of New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, is over City Council’s decision to create the PRB via Local Law 1-2021. The vote was 6-3 vote.
The union is seeking a permanent injunction against the law.
“This should have gone to a public referendum before a local law was adopted,” union attorney Christine Caputo Granich said. “The Council said this was done in the best interests of the city. Why not let the public decide that for themselves?”
The city is being represented by the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, which helped Council draft the law. Attorney Mitch Karlan, a partner in the firm, said the review board, which would investigate allegations of police misconduct, is opposed by a “handful of city employees” who want to invalidate the law.
“There is no topic that has commanded the attention of communities across the nation as the relationship between police officers and civilians,” Karlan said. “Some municipalities are drastically reducing their police budgets, and many are creating police reviews boards similar to Geneva’s. We are having a national conversation on use of force, chokeholds, diversity, and other related topics. These issues are being debated all over the country.”
Karlan noted the review board has no power to discipline officers. That will remain with Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua.
“This is just an advisory board. They have no power to hire and fire. They can’t demote. They can’t prosecute. Their role is an advisory panel to assist City Council and the chief of police,” Karlan said. “The union is arguing the board will overreach and influence the chief’s decisions. Their argument fails at the gate, from the outset.”
Granich said while the board can’t discipline officers directly, it can influence the process.
“We all know what this is about. This is about police discipline. It changes the process entirely,” she said. “We also argue that City Council has no authority to set up a civilian board that can investigate and has subpoena power. That power can only be delegated to City Council or a committee of Council members. Council cannot transfer the fundamental powers of elected officials to unelected officials.”
Among the arguments in the lawsuit: The union claims the local law conflicts with civil service law by failing to provide the right to union representation related to questioning by the PRB. The union also claims the law violates the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the police union, which includes provisions for discipline.
“The collective bargaining agreement says City Council will not interfere with discipline of any department,” Granich said. “The livelihoods and careers of these officers are being affected here. This local law will make the chief share discipline with the PRB, and that predetermination of discipline will be made public. This cuts off the chief’s right to summary discipline and speedy resolution.”
Karlan said while the collective bargaining agreement bars City Council from getting involved in discipline, the city charter gives Council the right to be involved in police conduct.
“The CBA says Council can ‘correct the actions of the Geneva PD and improve conduct,’ but not discipline,” he said. “The Council can oversee police activities. The reason it is not subject to collective bargaining is because it ain’t discipline.”
Despite the lawsuit contesting its legitimacy, the PRB formation work continues and has been extensive, PRB Chair Jess Farrell told members at a virtual meeting recently.