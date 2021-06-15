LYONS — The case of an elderly Sodus man accused of killing his wife is on hold — and may not go forward — because of medical issues.
Wayne County Judge Rick Healy has ruled that Jesse Zeck, 79, is not competent to stand trial. Zeck was charged by the sheriff’s office with second-degree murder in the Feb. 4 death of his 75-year-old wife, Sandra.
First Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan and county Public Defender Andy Correia confirmed the ruling. The public defender’s office is representing Zeck.
“In such cases the client is sent to an appropriate facility for an attempt to restore them to competency. Restoration in this case is highly unlikely due to Mr. Zeck’s severe neurological and medical issues,” Correia said. “Eventually a judicial decision will have to be made about whether Mr. Zeck can ever be made competent to stand trial, and what happens to him and the indictment if he cannot.”
Callanan declined to comment, other than to say a “730 exam” (fitness to proceed) was done for Zeck. The judge declared he was not competent to stand trial and signed a commitment order for Zeck.
Zeck was arrested after police went to his home just before 10 p.m. and found Sandra Zeck in the garage with significant trauma to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they were aware of no previous domestic problems between the couple, as the Zecks had no prior contact with law enforcement. Deputies said on the night of the incident, Jesse Zeck knocked on the door of an off-duty deputy to get help and led him to the Zeck home.
The case will not resume until early next year.
“This is a very sad situation for everyone involved,” Correia said.