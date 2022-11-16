SENECA FALLS — Before he hears any more arguments or issues any rulings, state Supreme Court Judge Dan Doyle wants to know exactly what happened the night the Seneca Falls Town Board adopted Local Law 3-2016.
The law, which calls for the Seneca Meadows Landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025, is being challenged by Waste Connections, Seneca Meadows Inc.’s Texas-based parent company.
In an order issued Monday, Doyle directed that a conference with all the parties be conducted no later than Nov. 28 to determine the date of the hearing related to the Nov. 30, 2016, Board meeting when Seneca Falls passed Local Law 3-2016.
SMI and its lawyers initiated an Article 78 proceeding seeking declaratory judgment from the court to invalidate the law. The defendants are the Seneca Falls Town Board — none were on the board when the law was passed — Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, and property owner Dixie Lemmon of Waterloo.
SMI is arguing the board did not follow the requirement of an environmental assessment form properly, requiring the town to take a “hard look” at the possible negative environmental impacts, as is required by the State Environmental Quality Review process.
“The administrative record of what occurred during the Seneca Falls Town Board’s consideration of the local law relevant to the SEQRA challenge is sparse,” Doyle wrote in his decision. “Although the Town Board admits that the short environmental assessment form was prepared by a single board member (the late Annette Lutz) without the knowledge or assistance of other board members, that fact is not dispositive of the issues herein. The salient issue is whether the Town Board engaged in a thorough review of the EAF and made a reasoned elaboration of the basis for its determination to issue a negative declaration. The minutes of the meeting in which the Town Board reviewed the short form EAF do not shed much light on this issue.”
Doyle cited a single paragraph related to the issue from the minutes.
He said it appears that Lutz read the EAF to other board members.
“What cannot be determined from the minutes is whether there was reasoned elaboration of the potential issues raised in the EAF sufficient to allow this court to determine the Town Board took the requisite hard look,” Doyle wrote. “It cannot be ascertained from the minutes is whether Mrs. Lutz responded to questions from fellow board members about the contents of the EAF and debated the same or that she simple read audibly the answers to questions outlined in Part II of the EAF.”
Given the lack of a sufficient record in the case, Doyle said his finding is that there are one or more issues of fact necessitating an evidentiary hearing. The hearing will allow the parties to establish, through witness testimony or other admissible evidence, what occurred when the Town Board considered the EAF and issued the negative declaration.
Doyle held SMI’s motion for summary judgment in abeyance, pending the hearing.