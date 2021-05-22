WATERLOO — State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle will rule later on whether to grant the state’s request to dissolve the 72-year-old Magee Volunteer Fire Department.
Doyle reserved decision after a May 20 hearing in Seneca County Supreme Court on an application from State Attorney General Letitia James for an order dissolving the Magee VFD under the state’s Not-For-Profit Corporation Law.
The proposed order, if granted, would:
• Appoint a receiver to marshal and secure the assets of the fire department for potential creditors and the town of Tyre.
• Direct the officers and board of directors of the department to assemble such financial records of the corporation as are available and provide those records to the receiver.
• Restrain the board of directors from destroying any such financial records while the procedure is pending. It also seeks to prevent officers or directors from selling, converting, transferring, secreting or tampering with any department asset or withdrawing, transferring or converting any department funds from any of its bank accounts or cash on hand under penalty of contempt of court.
• Dissolve the Magee Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
Meanwhile, the department’s attorney, Bradley Pinsky, filed an affidavit of opposition May 10, stating that that dissolution would be “unjust, extremely premature, unnecessary and against the public’s interest.”
Last December, the department lost its contract to provide fire protection services to the town of Tyre in 2021. That contract was awarded to the Clyde-Galen Fire Department.
In the fall of 2019, the department was cited by the state Gaming Commission for numerous violations of state bingo laws, leading to the loss of its license to conduct bingo games.
In October 2020, the state Labor Department cited the department for five serious violations and one non-serious violation of health and safety regulations at its 1807 Route 318 and 285 West Tyre Road fire stations.