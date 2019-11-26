WATERLOO — After 10 years of trying to get its Seneca Falls store assessment reduced, corporate giant Walmart has got a judge to agree.
State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle issued an order and judgment Oct. 2, reducing the town of Seneca Falls assessment on its retail store at 1860 North Road from $9.5 million, to $8.75 million for 2017 and 2018 and $8.25 million for 2019.
Walmart filed a grievance over its assessment with the town Board of Assessment Review and when agreement could not be reached, filed a challenge in State Supreme Court.
The reduction was agreed to by the company and the three municipalities involved to settle litigation initiated by Walmart. The reduction means Seneca County, the town of Seneca Falls and the Waterloo school district must refund taxes to Walmart for 2017, ‘18 and ‘19 taxes paid.
Tonight, the Ways & Means Committee of the Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution authorizing County Manager Mitch Rowe to implement the order to refund Walmart $3,672.36 for ‘17, $3,808.79 for ‘18 and $7,441.66 for ‘19 for a total of $14,922.81.
The refund would come from an account determined by the county Finance Department and made payable to Stavitsky & Associates LLC for the benefit of Walmart Real Estate Business Trust.
The town of Seneca Falls will have to refund $20,340.74 for those three years and the Waterloo school district will have to refund $59,345.04. The figures include interest.
In his order, Doyle said the reduced assessment “is fair, equitable and proper for the purpose of this settlement.”
Walmart built a store on Routes 5&20 in 1991, sold that building to BonaDent and built a new store on North Road in 2009.