WATERLOO — The Seneca Falls property dispute involving a candidate for Congress won’t be settled until next year — and maybe not until September or later.
In a recent decision, Acting State Supreme Court Judge Daniel Doyle gave William “Casey” McDonald and an attorney representing Sandra Sullivan and Henry William Sullivan III until July 1 to submit documents in the case. Henry Sullivan also is known as Mike Sullivan.
Doyle scheduled a pretrial conference for Sept. 9 that could include settlement talks and setting a trial date.
Doyle listened to oral arguments earlier this month by McDonald and the attorney, David Benz. The dispute is over a house on Rumsey Street in Seneca Falls.
McDonald, of Romulus, said he plans to challenge Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, in a Republican primary next year.
Benz said the Sullivans were the home’s owner starting in 2007 and entered into a contract with McDonald in 2012 for the Rumsey Street home and other properties the Sullivans own. Benz said McDonald claimed to pay the Sullivans more than $44,000, plus about $16,000 in expenses, but his clients deny those payments were made.
Benz also argued that while his clients admitted signing papers, they do not remember signing a deed over to McDonald, adding that the deed was not filed.
McDonald, who is not an attorney but is representing himself, showed the original deed to Doyle. He said he did not file it.
In addition to the more than $44,000 he paid the Sullivans, McDonald told the judge he paid other bills for the destitute Sullivans and their mother, including car payments, car insurance, and utility bills.
Since 2012, McDonald claimed he had been collecting rent on the property, and it was only earlier this year that the Sullivans said they still owned the property.
While Doyle acknowledged McDonald had been operating the property for more than six years, Benz argued that almost $30,000 is owed in property taxes. McDonald said he has been making the minimum tax payments each year.