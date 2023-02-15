SENECA FALLS — The parties involved have agreed on the official record of Seneca Falls Town Board meetings in late 2016, when Local Law 3-2016 was introduced and adopted.
Seneca Meadows Inc., the town, and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, an intervenor party to SMI’s lawsuit against the town, have signed a stipulation agreeing on that record. That means State Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle can now review the video and print records of those meetings, and issue a decision on whether the local law should be nullified.
SMI claims the Town Board violated elements of the State Environmental Quality Review process when introducing and adopting the local law, which requires Seneca Meadows landfill to close its Route 414 facility by Dec. 31, 2025. SMI claims the town did not take the required “hard look” at the environmental impacts of closing the landfill and asserts that board members were biased against the landfill.
Before he would rule on the challenge, Doyle asked that a complete record of the Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, 2016, board meetings be provided to him. The video and print record of those meetings was provided by Doug Zamelis, attorney for Concerned Citizens of Seneca County and neighboring property owner Dixie Lemmon of Waterloo.
The town and SMI did not submit anything on the meeting record, but stipulated to its completeness as submitted by Zamelis.
On Jan. 30, Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the town is not actively participating in the litigation.
All five board members who voted on Local Law 3’s adoption are no longer on the board. Indications are a majority of the five-member board now support the landfill’s operations beyond 2025, provided new conditions are added to the host community agreement.
SMI has applied for a state permit to expand the state’s largest landfill upward in a valley infill area. If granted, that could extend the life of the landfill until 2040, based on current deposit limits.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is reviewing hundreds of comments made on what issues a draft Environmental Impact Statement should be addressed by SMI before a final EIS is created.