WATERLOO — Depending on the results of a psychiatric evaluation, the Seneca Falls man accused of nearly killing a woman in August could plead guilty next month.
During a brief appearance Tuesday by Christopher Freeman in Seneca County Court, Judge Daniel Doyle adjourned the case to Nov. 26. Doyle said before the case proceeds, he wants to see a report by the psychiatrist who recently did a mental competency exam on Freeman.
Freeman, 32, faces felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated unlicensed operation. The charges stem from an Aug. 17 incident on Garden Street in Seneca Falls.
Freeman is accused of stabbing the woman multiple times in a parking lot during a domestic incident. Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said three children were present at the time, and Freeman put the woman and children in a vehicle and drove off.
Freeman later got out of the vehicle on Chapin Street and ran into a nearby mobile home, where police found him. Peenstra said Freeman stabbed himself in the throat and chest while police were there, and officers performed life-saving measures on him until emergency medical technicians arrived.
Police found the woman in the vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures on her until EMTs arrived.
Freeman and the woman were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Freeman was arrested after his release.
Peenstra said police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, the mobile home where Freeman was found, and Freeman’s medical records with the warrant. He added that a blood sample taken from Freeman at the hospital showed he was intoxicated.
One of the DWI charges is a class D felony because police said Freeman has two DWI convictions in the last 10 years. Another DWI charge is a class E felony under Leandra’s Law because children were in the vehicle.
Police said Freeman was driving on a revoked license due to the DWI convictions, leading to the AUO charge.
Freeman has been incarcerated in the Seneca County Jail without bail since his arrest.