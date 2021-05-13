LYONS — Wayne County Judge Daniel Barrett has thrown out an indictment against the suspect in an alleged Newark drive-by shooting, but has given the district attorney’s office 90 days to present the case again to a grand jury.
In a Tuesday decision, Barrett dismissed felony charges of attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon against Richie Stokes Jr. of Clyde. Stokes was arrested Jan. 26 over an alleged Jan. 17 incident on High Street in the village.
Two people said they were in a vehicle about 9 p.m. when a person in another vehicle shot at them and drove away. Newark police said while no one was hurt, the vehicle was damaged by gunfire.
In his ruling, Barrett noted Stokes — while in the county jail — informed the sheriff’s office he wished to testify before a grand jury on Jan. 29.
Stokes was referred to the public defender’s office for representation, but that office recused itself and another attorney — Robert DiNieri — was assigned through the conflict defender’s office. That office assigns attorneys when the public defender recuses itself.
DiNieri, however, refused to take the case and Stokes had no attorney until the conflict defender’s office appointed another defense attorney, Rome Canzano. Barrett said that happened after the grand jury heard the case.
In his decision, Barrett noted the district attorney’s office put the conflict defender’s office on notice two days before grand jury presentation. The DA’s office acknowledged the conflict defender had difficulty assigning the case, but that should not excuse the conflict defender of advising Stokes of his rights to testify.
Barrett said the conflict defender, local attorney Victor “Bruce” Chambers, has a part-time office in that capacity and a full-time private practice.
“It is unreasonable to assume that somehow the conflict defender ... would have realized Mr. Stokes needed immediate representation while he was at the jail and/or having the time or wherewithal to get Mr. Stokes before the grand jury presentation,” Barrett wrote.
The judge said the DA’s office could have delayed the grand jury presentation.
“It is our position that my office gave proper notice to the Conflict Defender’s office. While we disagree with the Judge’s decision we of course must comply with it,” District Attorney Mike Calarco said in an email to the Times. “Since the case was dismissed it reverts back to an open investigation and as such my office has no further comment on its status.”
“This has completely caused issues throughout the community and my loved ones,” Stoke said in an email to the Times. “I was never given a chance to prove my innocence and now the case is dismissed.”