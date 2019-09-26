WATERLOO — Representatives of Seneca County’s town and village justices appealed to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. The reason? They’d like $50,000 included in the 2020 county budget for up to three part-time clerks to handle an anticipated increase in paperwork due to the state’s bail reforms.
The board’s Public Works Committee listened to the appeal, asked a few questions, and said it would consider the request — but made no commitments.
Waterloo Village Justice and acting Town Justice Conrad Struzik and Seneca Falls Town Justice Chuck Lafler spoke to the board about changes Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law. One eliminates pre-conviction cash bail for most offenses as of Jan. 1, 2020. The legislation also requires notification and arraignment deadlines.
The Seneca County Magistrate and Court Clerks Association and the county Criminal Justice Advisory Board has come up with a plan to meet the new requirements. It calls for using the existing Centralized Arraignment Part court, which meets at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily at the Law Enforcement Center in Romulus, to do arraignments within 20 days of an appearance ticket being issued.
“CAP court is the logical place to conduct arraignments in accordance with the law. The Seventh Judicial District supports this arrangement,” Struzik said. “CAP court arraignments will increase under the new law and those proceedings will take longer due to increased volume.”
He said CAP will take more time for the district attorney’s office and the public defender’s office, potentially causing delays for others, including county court.
“The clerks are needed to help judges with paperwork so arraignments can go quicker and smoother,” Struzik said.
“The law isn’t in effect yet, but we want to get out in front of things if we can,” Lafler added.
The two judges said they are proposing a wage of $20 an hour per clerk per day, saying this expense would be less than having the DA and Public Defender cover all town and village courts twice a month. The clerks could be shared with the probation department, they noted, and trained by the magistrate’s association at the CAP facility.
In another Public Works Committee business, it tabled three resolutions, including a measure to introduce proposed Local Law B of 2019, called the “Sewer use Law of Seneca County.” All three motions will be reconsidered at a special meeting of the committee at 6 p.m. Monday. A list of 21 questions was prepared to ask Public Works Commissioner Sam Priem as part of that discussion.
In other committee action Tuesday:
• The Human Resources & Government Operations Committee met in executive session for an hour under three sections of the state Open Meetings Law. No action was taken on any of the three matters after the committee returned to open session.
• The Economic Development & Tourism Committee recommended the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce once again be designated the county’s tourism promotion agency in 2020. The agency’s budget is made up of state funds and revenue from the county’s room-occupancy tax.