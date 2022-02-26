SENECA FALLS — Dr. Judith Pipher, the only National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee who lived in Seneca Falls, died Feb. 22 at the age of 81.
A resident of 2429 Lower Lake Road, Pipher was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007 and served on its Board of Directors for several years. She was a director emeritus at the time of her death.
She was inducted into the Hall for her contributions to the worlds of science and education. During her time as a doctoral student at Cornell University, her interests and research led her to study infrared and sub-millimeter astronomy, and she became the first woman to specialize in those fields.
Born in Toronto in June 1940, Pipher received a degree in astronomy from the University of Toronto in 1962. She received her doctoral degree from Cornell in 1971.
“Judy was both a force of nature and a treasure to us all,” said Betsy Fantone, Hall of Fame board president. “Her clarity, persistence, passion and perfection came through in every single action she took in life.”
Fantone said there were many things she admired about Pipher.
“During the many years I knew he, I appreciated Judy’s kindness, her sense of adventure and her unwavering dedication to her family and friends, her fields of study, the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the Seneca Falls community,” she said. “To say she will be sorely missed does not capture the depth of our grief as we mourn the loss of such an incredible woman.”
After completing her doctoral studies at Cornell, Pipher joined the faculty of the Physics and Astronomy Department at the University of Rochester. She taught and continued her research there for 31 years. Her work is consider to be profoundly influential on the advancement of astronomy and how people understand the evolution of the universe.
As a Hall of Fame board member, Pipher was instrumental in advocating for and establishing a strong community for inductees to get to know and celebrate one another. Fantone said Pipher helped to shape and manage the inductee nominations collection process and the judging process.
“She served as a regional and national advocate for the importance of celebrating women’s achievements,” she said. “Judy was so good in her science that one colleague told her that he almost forgot she was a woman. Her reply to him was to tell him that was a good thing. After all, she was a scientist just like he was and gender has nothing to do with it.”
Virginia DeJohn of Seneca Falls, the Hall’s longest serving board member, has known Pipher for many years and said she is deeply saddened by her death.
“What I liked about Judy was she was a very grounded person. Life was her universe. I only had known her for a few years when I noted her dedication to community and family. She was devoted to protecting Cayuga Lake and her presence will be sorely missed,” DeJohn said.
DeJohn said Pipher was a private person who looked beyond herself to bring light into the community.
“She couldn’t do enough for people. My granddaughter has a birthday coming up and she would no doubt have made the cake for her,” she said.
DeJohn traveled all over the world with Pipher.
“She was caring, giving and brilliant,” she said. “Her daughter-in-law once said her physical body could not support her brilliant mind any longer. She was humble and kind and never said a bad word about anyone.”
DeJohn remembers how Pipher organized and ran the Gingerbread House Contest for the Seneca Museum every year and did a great job.
“She rarely refused any task,” she said. “And she never tooted her own horn.”
“Judy spent her entire career looking at the stars, but she was just as good when it came to looking around her community. She volunteered. She gave a lot to support local causes. She was focused and caring and maintained a selfless and humble presence in Seneca Falls,” DeJohn said.
Diana Smith, business development director for MRB Group in Rochester, is a former Seneca Falls mayor.
“It was a privilege to know Judy. While she was recognized for her brilliant mind, she also had a beautiful caring and generous soul,” Smith said. “She rarely missed a community event and was incredibly supportive of the many organizations she worked with, especially giving of her valuable time.”
“Working into her 80s, she was an amazing, powerful influence and mentor to every woman who want to make a difference in the world,” she added.