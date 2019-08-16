ROMULUS — A bizarre vandalism case, a standoff involving a crossbow, child sexual abuse investigations that resulted in numerous felony charges, and the death of a 2-year-old boy.
It all added up to a busy month for the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.
In their monthly “snapshot” for July, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere highlighted the following:
July 3: An unusual, felony vandalism case in Fayette resulted in the arrest of a man who allegedly drilled holes in a septic line and filled it with spray foam.
July 11: Luce said deputies were threatened with a crossbow after responding to a domestic violence incident in Varick. Three deputies were injured taking the suspect into custody but returned to work in a few days.
July 18: The sheriff’s office family services unit charged two suspects with 85 felonies related to the alleged trafficking of child pornography. The sheriff’s office partnered with the FBI during the lengthy investigation.
July 18: The narcotics unit executed a search warrant in Lodi and took down a methamphetamine lab. Suspects were arrested.
July 18: After an undercover operation, the narcotics unit arrested a suspect for selling suboxone in Seneca Falls.
July 23: A car-pedestrian accident in the town of Waterloo resulted in the death of a 2-year-old boy.
Deputies and investigators responded to 1,166 calls in July, making 53 arrests. The narcotics unit started 12 new drug cases and made 8 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 15 cases last month and has recouped more than $114,000.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 56. Nearly $49,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to more than $284,000.
In the civil division, there were 48 summons/complaints/services and 22 income executions. Deputies assisted with two evictions.
