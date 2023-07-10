CANANDAIGUA — Following an investigation of two months, the Ontario County sheriff’s office arrested a Manchester man who admitted stealing guns.
In his report for June, Sheriff David Cirencione said the case began in April when a Manchester resident told deputies several firearms had been stolen from his home. Jared Strub, 33, was identified as a suspect and brought in for questioning.
“The suspect ultimately admitted to the burglary and led investigators to the recovery of the firearms,” Cirencione said. “The suspect also admitted to a separate burglary of a garage where power tools had been stolen.”
A search warrant was executed to Strub’s residence, where the tools and other stolen property were recovered. Strub faces a felony burglary charge.
Cirencione said another notable case last month involved a starving dog left by a roadside in Phelps, with the dog dying a day later despite being treated by a veterinarian. Sheriff’s investigators assisted the county human society with the probe, leading to the arrest of two Newark residents on animal cruelty charges.
Cirencione added that the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center season kicked off June 22 with Santana, followed by Darius Rucker (June 24) and Tears for Fears (June 27).
“Twenty-seven deputies worked traffic control and security for these three events, including bike patrol officers,” Cirencione said.
Cirencione also reports the following sheriff’s office statistics for June:
• The 911 Center processed 14,281 “events,” including 12,378 police calls. There were 1,444 calls for emergency medical services and 459 fire calls. Deputies and investigators made 129 arrests.
• Deputies responded to nine calls for reported drug overdoses. They used Narcan to revive three people.
• Deputies responded to 180 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, 13 resulting in injury. Deputies responded to 109 property damage-only crashes and 58 car-deer collisions.
• Sheriff’s deputies made 512 traffic stops in June and responded to 41 mental health calls. Eight people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had 40 calls last month including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies processed 20 pistol permit applications during the month.
• There was an average of 83 male inmates and 35 female inmates at the county jail in June. Another 54 people were held at the jail for arraignment and 36 were released on their own recognizance.