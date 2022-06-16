GENEVA — Community Education for Transformation is hosting a family-friendly commemoration of Juneteenth at the gazebo on the Geneva lakefront, next to the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, from 4-6 p.m. June 18.
Juneteenth, which was made a federal and local holiday in 2021, is a day commemorating the end of enslavement in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and over 1,800 Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to officially inform the enslaved Black population that they were legally free. The Emancipation Proclamation was nearly 2 1/2 years old by this point (President Lincoln having issued it on Jan. 1, 1863) and the Civil War had been over for more than two months, but white slaveholders had intentionally withheld this information from those they were enslaving.
Organizers said the event will include a deeper look into this history, as well as music and storytelling.
Speakers include Jess Farrell, Janette Gayle, Akim Hudson and Preston Pierce. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, chairs, etc.