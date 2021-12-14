JUNIUS — New York state allows for a tax break when it comes to solar, wind or farm-waste facilities that produce energy — unless a municipality votes to opt out.
The Town Board in this Seneca County community is considering a local law to make the state law not applicable to any of those projects that want to locate in Junius.
The board will conduct a pubic hearing at its 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday on the matter. The meeting will be held in Town Hall, 655 Dublin Road.
The local law being proposed would remove the tax exemption provided by the state for any solar, wind or farm-waste energy system.
At this time, no such projects are proposed for the town.