WATERLOO — A Junius man who killed a Spectrum employee and well-known Seneca County resident while driving drunk is going to prison.
County Judge Barry Porsch sentenced Jon Lamere to 5-15 years behind bars Wednesday for aggravated vehicular homicide. Lamere pleaded guilty in April.
Lamere, now 31, was arrested after hitting the Spectrum truck about 12:20 a.m. March 5, 2020, on Burgess Road in Waterloo. Paul Kelley, 49, of Ovid, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Lamere was intoxicated, speeding, and using his cell phone at the time of the crash. Kelley had traffic cones set up near his truck, and the truck’s hazard lights were on.
Kelley was well known in the Seneca Falls and Ovid areas. A 1988 Mynderse Academy graduate, he was president of Seneca Falls Little League for 10 years and a longtime high school and youth baseball umpire.
Kelley, who was survived by a wife and two children, was a 10-year Army veteran who served another six years in the National Guard. He was on the South Seneca school board at one time and a volunteer baseball coach in the school district.
Kelley had worked for Spectrum for about 15 years.