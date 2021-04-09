WATERLOO — A Junius man will be going to prison after admitting he was drunk when he drove into a utility truck last year, killing a Spectrum employee and well-known Seneca County resident.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Jon Lamere pleaded guilty Wednesday in county court to aggravated vehicular homicide. Lamere is scheduled to be sentenced June 30 by Judge Barry Porsch to 5 to 15 years in prison.
Lamere, now 31, was arrested after hitting the Spectrum truck about 12:20 a.m. on March 5, 2020, on Burgess Road in Waterloo. Paul Kelley, 49, of Ovid, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Lamere was intoxicated, speeding and using a cell phone at the time of the crash. Kelley had traffic cones set up near his truck and the truck’s hazard lights were on.
Kelley was well known in the Seneca Falls and Ovid areas. A 1988 Mynderse Academy graduate, he was president of Seneca Falls Little League for 10 years and a longtime high school and youth baseball umpire.
Kelley, who was survived by a wife and two children, also was a 10-year Army veteran and in the National Guard for six years. He was on the South Seneca school board at one time and a volunteer baseball coach in the school district.
Kelley had worked for Spectrum for about 15 years.
