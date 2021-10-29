CANANDAIGUA — A local man faces up to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping a woman and forcing her to withdraw money from a bank.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Marc Cooper II was found guilty Tuesday by a jury on felony charges of robbery, kidnapping and grand larceny. The trial started last week.
Cooper faces 8-40 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8 by Judge Kristina Karle.
Cooper and a female accomplice, Colby McClure, were arrested in April 2020 by Canandaigua police. They were accused of kidnapping the woman from her apartment at knifepoint, forcing her into her car, and making her withdraw money from an ATM. Police said Cooper and McClure took the woman to Rochester, where she escaped and got help.
The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.
Later, Rochester police saw the woman’s car in the city, prompting a chase that resulted in a crash. Cooper and McClure were caught on foot and turned over to Canandaigua police.
Cooper was on parole at the time.
According to police, Cooper and McClure knew the victim.
Ritts said McClure pleaded guilty previously to a robbery charge and agreed to cooperate in the case against Cooper, although she did not testify at the trial. McClure is scheduled to be sentenced next month to 3½ years in prison.