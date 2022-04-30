CANANDAIGUA — A Geneva man could be sentenced to more than three decades behind bars after being convicted of numerous domestic violence charges.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said Marco Almonte, 45, was found guilty Thursday by an Ontario County Court jury on felony charges of kidnapping, strangulation and criminal contempt, along with a misdemeanor assault charge. He was acquitted on another strangulation charge.
Ritts, who prosecuted the case with Assistant DA Meghan Maslyn, said the jury of eight women and four men deliberated for just over an hour before reaching a verdict.
Almonte represented himself.
The charges date to Christmas Day 2019, when the victim went to city police with apparent injuries and claimed Almonte strangled and assaulted her in her home. Almonte later was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, and a court order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.
Ritts said as the matter headed toward a trial in city court, he and Maslyn met with the woman and she described a violent history of behavior by Almonte. The woman also claimed that despite the court order, Almonte sent her a series of threatening text messages.
“She then disclosed that she was beaten and the defendant held a gun to her head on July 3, 2020, and would not allow her to leave her home,” Ritts said.
Almonte eventually was indicted on the felony charges by a county Grand Jury. Ritts added that Almonte was on federal parole at the time, the result of a six-year sentence on a weapons charge.
Judge Brian Dennis, who presided over the trial, is scheduled to sentence Almonte July 5. Ritts said Almonte could get up to 32 years in prison if he is deemed a persistent felony offender, and federal officials could prosecute him for violating parole conditions.
Dennis remanded Almonte to the Ontario County Jail without bail until sentencing.