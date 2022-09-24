CANANDAIGUA — Two Geneva men who robbed someone at gunpoint nearly two years ago face potentially long prison terms after being convicted in an Ontario County Court trial.
Lateef Jokogbola-Odusanya and Maleek Odusanya were found guilty Tuesday on felony charges of burglary, robbery, and grand larceny in a jury trial that started last week. County Assistant District Attorneys Peter Van Dellon and Jenna Markwitz prosecuted the case.
The charges stem from an October 2020 incident, when someone told Geneva police they were robbed of a large amount of money at gunpoint and assaulted.
Maleek Odusanya was arrested about a month later after what police called an intense investigation. Jokogbola-Odusanya left the area shortly after the robbery, but was arrested in March 2022 after police learned he had returned to the city.
The jury deliberated for several hours before reaching its verdict.
Van Dellon said the defendants are brothers. They are scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15 by county Judge Frederick Reed, who presided over the trial.
“This was a crime where the defendants violated the sanctity of one victim’s home in order to commit a crime of extreme violence against another young victim,” Van Dellon wrote in an email to the Times. “We are pleased that the jury carefully considered all of the evidence and held the defendants accountable for their actions.”
Reed remanded the brothers to the county without bail until they are sentenced.