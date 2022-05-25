PENN YAN — In a case connected to one that made national news, a woman has been convicted of helping a local midwife run an illegal practice.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Melissa Carman was found guilty last week on felony charges of unlawful practice of midwifery and tampering with physical evidence, and a misdemeanor count of hindering prosecution. Carman was acquitted on another hindering charge.
Casella said the jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching a verdict. Trial testimony lasted one day.
Carman, of Belfast, Allegany County, was convicted of helping Elizabeth Catlin with her midwife practice and giving Catlin prescription maternity drugs without a prescription.
Last December, Catlin was sentenced to five years of probation and 250 hours of community service for unauthorized practice of the profession of midwifery. She pleaded guilty to the low-level felony charge in September, when nearly 100 other charges she faced were dropped.
A month later, Carman rejected an offer to plead guilty to a felony and be on interim probation for a year. Casella said if Carman took the deal and complied with probation terms, she could withdraw the plea to the felony and be sentenced on the misdemeanor only.
Casella did not respond to an email from the Times asking when Carman will be sentenced by Judge Jason Cook.
The Catlin case received national attention after she was arrested twice in 2018. State police said she was working as a midwife for many years without state certification — a master’s degree is required for that — and after her first arrest she continued to run an illegal midwife practice in the county. During the three years Catlin’s case was pending, she had the support of numerous members of the Mennonite community and organizations that advocate for home childbirth, with those supporters attending her court appearances.
Home childbirth backers have criticized New York as being among the few states that don’t recognize certified professional midwives; Catlin and Carman are certified as such. They are trying to get that changed in the state Legislature.
Carman joined Catlin and other home birth advocates during a virtual press conference in 2020 after they were charged.
“This is a travesty and a modern-day witch hunt,” Carman said at the time.