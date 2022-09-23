GENEVA — Volunteer monitors from Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association found just one harmful algal bloom on Seneca Lake for the week ending Sept. 18.
The volunteers monitored 56% of the lake’s HAB zones and found only one “very light” bloom Sept. 13 near Sampson State Park in Romulus.
“This September continues its unusually quiet HABs presence compared to years past,” said Bill Roege, the organization’s HABs director.
It was the seventh week of Pure Waters monitoring; three more are planned. The last day of checking will be Oct. 9.
Pure Waters officials said Canandaigua Lake was found to have some blooms, but overall that lake has been quiet, as has Keuka Lake. Cayuga Lake had some blooms last week.
“The central Finger Lakes have been somewhat less active this year than what is typical,” Roege said. “Of course, that can all change in an instant as we all saw in October of last year.”
If anyone believes they have spotted a HAB, they are asked to take a picture and email it, along with the location, to habsdirector@senecalake.org. Or, phone in the information to 1-800-220-1609.