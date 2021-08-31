NEWARK — Eileen Kalbfus is the new assistant principal at Newark Middle School.
Her four-year probationary appointment was approved by the board of education Aug. 18. She replaced Kari Hamelinck, who became an assistant principal at Newark High School.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Newark Central School District and the team at Newark Middle School,” Kalbfus said. “I look forward to building new relationships and working together with teachers, staff and parents to help our students reach their fullest potential every day.”
“We’re very excited to welcome Eileen to the middle school,” middle school Principal Teresa Prinzi said. “She will make a great addition to our school as she brings passion and excitement for teaching, learning and building connections with students, staff and families.”
Most recently, Kalbfus has been supporting teachers and students as an academic intervention teacher/instructional coach for the Rochester City School District at Pinnacle School 35. Prior to that, she served as a technology integration specialist and has taught K-6 education in multiple schools throughout the Rochester city district.
Kalbfus earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University at Buffalo, a master’s in elementary education from Nazareth College, and her administrative certification from the University of Rochester.
She lives in Fairport with her husband, David, and their teenage daughters, Elise and Taylor.