WATERLOO — James Karcz, who was hired as an assistant principal in May 2022, was appointed high school principal at the June 5 Board of Education meeting. Karcz had been serving as interim Waterloo High School principal following the retirement of Mary Thomas-Madonna in April.
He earned his undergraduate degree at Springfield College and holds advanced degrees from SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oswego. He began his career as an assistant basketball coach at the University of Charlotte, Pfeiffer University and Catawba College before taking a position in the Syracuse City School District, where he taught for 13 years.
In 2019, Karcz was hired as an assistant principal and athletic director in the Pulaski School District in Oswego County where he worked for three years before going to Waterloo.
Karcz is excited about the opportunity and took a few moments to share his thoughts on his new position.
“The staff and the students make all the difference,” he said. “Our school community has dedicated members who are committed to the lifelong success of all our students. I’ve been in the district for parts of two years and it has brought me privileged insights into the core beliefs and values that underlie the Waterloo Central School District.
He also noted that the school “had the best Buffalo pizza around.”
But he is serious about his priorities, which he listed as “safety, respect and character.”
He said his goal is to provide a safe learning environment where each student leaves the district as the best, most capable version of themselves.
“We build relationships, develop partnerships and find the right path of success for each and every student,” he said.
Karcz is married and has three children and two dogs. His spare time, he said, “is spent as a cab driver to every sports field, court and band venue in the Northeast. I love every minute of it!”
He said his door is always open and the students will always be the primary focus of his work. He thanked Superintendent Bavis and the school board for the opportunity he has been given, becoming the high school principal.