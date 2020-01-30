GENEVA — Geneva 2030 — the group charged with improving educational outcomes for Geneva’s students — has new a new leader.
Karen Fahy, who has worked in education for 35 years as an administrator and teacher, including 20 years in Geneva, will lead the organization as a consultant, according to a release from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, which fund Geneva 2030.
Fahy will work with the Geneva 2030 Executive Board, led by City Manager Sage Gerling.
She succeeds Amy Jackson Sellers, who moved to a new position at the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning at HWS.
In her new role, Fahy will work in close partnership with Geneva 2030’s Community Advisory Board and its Action Teams, whose members include teachers, school administrators and a broad range of community members.
“We are thrilled to welcome Karen Fahy into this leadership role with Geneva 2030,” said Gerling. “She knows our schools and our community and is deeply committed professionally and personally to both. As a veteran educator with many connections in Geneva and the Finger Lakes, she will leverage her experience, especially in literacy assessment, curriculum development and strategic planning to guide Geneva 2030 into a new decade.”
Fahy is currently executive director of English Language Arts and Literacy Learning at the Rochester City School District. In that role, said HWS, she has worked extensively with StriveTogether, the national education organization that embraces the “collective impact” model for communities to improve the outcomes for its public school students. Geneva 2030 is a member of StriveTogether.
HWS said Fahy is a long-time Geneva resident, volunteer and child advocate. At Geneva, she has served as director of humanities and student learning, as high school English teacher, as well as a leader of the district’s English as a Second Language programs.
“As an instructional coach at Geneva High School, she has been a valuable mentor to new teachers and worked to build relationships with families and community partners,” HWS said in the release.
Fahy has served on the boards of Success for Geneva’s Children and Geneva Reads and is a past president of the Finger Lakes Regional Arts Council. At HWS, she taught English as a Second Language and was a writing instructor.
Fahy received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Rochester and earned her doctorate in education from the Warner School at the University of Rochester in 2018.
Gerling said Geneva 2030 has much to celebrate, but there is much also undone.
“Thanks to the dedication and commitment of our teachers and administrators and community support, we have made significant progress in several areas, notably raising the high school graduation rate,” she said. “But we have much more to do to improve the outcomes for Geneva’s students and better prepare them for college and careers. We are confident that Karen’s collaborative, holistic approach will be a great match for the opportunities we see and challenges we face.”
Hobart and William Smith Colleges has served as the anchor institution for Geneva 2030 since it began as Geneva 2020 in 2011. Fahy will work closely with Katie Flowers, director of the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning at HWS. Finger Lakes Community College is a partner with Geneva 2030 as well.
Besides HWS, Geneva 2030 is funded by The Wyckoff Family Foundation, the Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation, the ESL Charitable Foundation, the Rochester Area Community Foundation, the City of Geneva and the town of Geneva. Additional support for programs benefiting Geneva students comes from the Geneva Education Foundation, a partner of Geneva 2020.
To get involved with Geneva 2030 or serve on one of the five Acton Teams (Literacy, College to Career Readiness, Kindergarten Readiness, STEAM, and Attendance), contact Fahy at geneva2030@hws.edu.
To learn more about Geneva 2030, go to hws.edu/about/pdfs/vision_for_future.pdf.