POTTER — Vietnam veteran Karl Tober was talking to his old platoon commander recently when the subject of the Bronze Star came up — specifically, the Bronze Star that Tober was supposed to get decades ago but didn’t.
The platoon commander, now retired Marine Corps Col. Chris Rodatz, did not take that information well.
“He was livid because he put me up for it years ago,” Tober said. “He said he was going to look into it.”
Rodatz was true to his word.
During a ceremony Tuesday at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia, Tober, a retired Yates County sheriff’s office investigator who lives in Potter, got his long-delayed medal from none other than Rodatz, who traveled from his Florida home to present it.
“It’s a great honor, but it brings back a lot of memories — both good and bad,” Tober said.
Born and raised in Buffalo, Tober graduated from Kenmore East High School in 1965 and enlisted in the Marine Corps a year later. He spent more than two years in the Presidential Honor Guard in Washington, D.C., which included rotations at Camp David, the presidential retreat.
Tober volunteered for duty in Vietnam and landed there on Christmas Eve 1968. He stayed until the following year.
Tober was in the 1st Battalion 9th Marine Division — which, during the war, suffered the highest casualty rate in Marine Corps history, thus earning the nickname “The Walking Dead.” He was stationed near the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone, an important battleground demarcation separating North from South Vietnamese territories.
Tober was part of two major combat operations in the A Shau Valley, including Operation Dewey Canyon, the last major offensive by the 3rd Marine Division during the war. The 9th Marine Regiment and attached units were awarded the Army Presidential Unit Citation for their actions during heavy fighting.
“Operation Dewey Canyon is where the action took place for this medal,” said Tober, who declined to discuss the action in detail or his heroics. “I was very lucky and not injured.”
The Bronze Star is a U.S. Armed Forces decoration awarded to members of the military for heroic achievement, heroic service, and meritorious service in a combat zone.
“I was put in for the Bronze Star when I was still in Vietnam, but the paperwork went haywire,” Tober said, adding that Rodatz was under the impression Tober would get the medal before leaving Vietnam or shortly thereafter.
Tober finished his military service on the Japanese island of Okinawa. He moved to Potter in 1974, living on a farm his father bought before Tober was born; his dad never lived there.
Tober started his career at the sheriff’s office as a corrections officer at the county jail, then became a road patrol deputy and later a criminal investigator. He retired in 2000 after a 24-year career at the sheriff’s office, the last eight as an investigator.