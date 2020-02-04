A Seneca County resident was convicted Monday of killing his first wife nearly 30 years ago in California.
According to the Union Democrat newspaper in Sonora, Calif., Karl Karlsen was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Christina. She died in a 1991 fire in Calaveras County, Calif., and Karlsen collected $200,000 on a life insurance policy he purchased weeks before she died.
In 2013, Karlsen was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2008 death of his 23-year-old son, Levi, at Karlsen’s Yale Farm Road in Varick. Karlsen admitted causing a pickup truck on a wobbly jack to fall on Levi, then leaving his son to die while he went out of town.
Karlsen collected on a $700,000 life insurance policy he took out on Levi weeks before his death. Levi’s death was ruled accidental in 2008, but Seneca County sheriff’s investigators looked into the case again several years later after Karlsen’s second wife, Cindy, secretly taped conversations with Karlsen while they were estranged.
Those tapes, which Cindy recorded under the guise of saving their marriage, reportedly included admissions by Karlsen that he killed Levi intentionally. Cindy Karlsen went to police with those tapes.
Seneca County Undersheriff John Cleere, who was the lead investigator in Levi’s death after police opened the case again, testified at Karlsen’s California trial. The judge ruled that Karlsen’s confession to the sheriff’s office and state police in Levi’s death could be used in the California trial.
Cleere was in California for nearly two weeks, testifying for about 11 hours and assisting the district attorney’s office.
“DA Barbara Yook and her staff have successfully completed a Herculean task bringing justice to this 29-year-old homicide,” Cleere said in an email to the Times. “I hope the families involved can experience some closure over this.”
Karlsen’s trial was delayed several times before starting last month. While the prosecution at one time wanted to try it as a capital (death penalty) case, according to the Union Democrat Karlsen now faces life without parole when he is sentenced March 17.
Karlsen was moved from a New York prison to California in 2016. According to the Union Democrat, Karlsen, now 58, will be sent back to New York after he is sentenced in California, then serve the rest of his New York sentence.
Karlsen is eligible for parole in New York in 2027. If he is paroled then, he would be moved back to California to start serving his sentence there.